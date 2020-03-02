ROCHESTER — Eight local athletes qualified for the indoor track & field state championships this weekend on Staten Island.
RIT hosted the Section V State Qualifier Meet this past weekend. Several Wayne and Finger Lakes league athletes competed, and qualifying for states were: Trinity Wells and Norwood Hughes of Newark; Madalenn Fee of Red Jacket; Aubrey Runkle and Justin Jantzi of Wayne; Nathan Chambers of East Rochester; Gabe Erickson of Canandaigua; and Lauren Case of Pal-Mac. They will be headed to Staten Island where the Ocean Breeze Track & Field athletic complex will host the state championships on Saturday.
For the state qualifier meet, there was no team scoring, just individuals.
Newark High School will be well represented with Wells and Hughes punching their tickets to Staten Island.
Wells continued her dominance in distance races, winning the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:27.09. The sophomore won by a 5.35-second margin over Shannon Trevor of Mercy.
Her sophomore teammate Hughes had an excellent day as well. Hughes ran in the 300 dash and placed third with a time of 36.45. In the state qualifying meet, the top two finishers receive automatic bids to the states while the third-place finisher can get a bid as well if he or she meets the state standard time. Hughes beat the state standard of 36.74 by .29.
As for Wayne Central, Runkle, a junior, and senior Jantzi swept the 600-meter runs with a pair of wins. Jantzi won the boys 600 with a time of 1:25.26 and Runkle won the girls 600 in 1:35.61.
In the girls 1,000, Red Jacket sophomore Fee secured another victory in a time of 3:07.79, less than half a second in front of second-place finisher Zoe Marcus of Fairport.
Canandaigua Academy will be represented at states by senior Erickson in the 55 hurdles. He finished second with a time of 7.85 seconds.
The field events saw several victories as well from local schools.
Chambers punched his ticket in the weight throw with a launch of 60 feet, 8¼ inches, good for a second-place finish.
Case tied for second place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.
Though they did not qualify for the states, several other local athletes represented their schools well in the qualifiers.
Sennett Turner and Erik Verdehem of Waterloo had solid showings. Turner finished sixth in the 3,000 and Verdehem placed 10th in the 1,000. The Indians’ 1,600 boys relay team had a valiant finish as well, placing fifth.
Mack Brewington of Marion and Andrew Rook of Wayne competed in the 1,600 run and placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Tajhmere Green of Newark did his best to join teammates Wells and Hughes at states, but was less than a second away from the winner in the 55 dash, finishing sixth.
Pal-Mac’s 3,200 relay team performed valiantly and placed fourth in its relay while Wayne’s 1,600 relay came in second. For relay teams, only the winner gets an automatic bid and the second-place finisher must beat the state standard time for the relay and Wayne came just short.
Pal-Mac’s Nate Mayou gave it his all and came just short of qualifying for the shot put. Mayou finished third with a throw of 49 feet, 6¾ inches.