STATEN ISLAND — Eight athletes from the Finger Lakes region traveled to Staten Island over the weekend to compete in the Indoor Track & Field state championships.
The meet featured all competitors who qualified in each race or event. No heats or classifications were used, and some events had fields of up to 31 athletes from across New York state.
The athletes proudly represented their schools and the region with quality finishes across all events.
Norwood Hughes, a sophomore from Newark, barely made it to the states by beating the state standard by .29 seconds. He then obliterated his own time and pulled off the biggest upset and best finish among local athletes. Hughes finished in fifth place in the 300-meter dash with a time of 35.24 seconds, 1.5 seconds faster than his time at the state qualifier. In a short race such as the 300, improving by over a second is remarkable.
Hughes raced in the prelims and placed 14th with a time of 35.75. That time was good enough to squeeze him into the 12-man field for the finals. He did not disappoint, putting together his best race of the season, beating seven opponents to the finish line and earning a well-deserved spot among the top-5 in the state.
His sophomore teammate, Trinity Wells, raced in the 3,000 and placed 25th with a time of 10:36.40. Hughes and Wells look as if they will be representing Newark at several state championships to come.
Aubrey Runkle and Justin Jantzi represented Wayne Central in the girls and boys 600 meter dashes and had strong performances as well. Both made it to the finals as Jantzi placed 20th with a time of 1:24.44 and Runkle placed eighth in a field of 30 runners with a blistering time of 1:35.86, less than four seconds off the winner.
Madalenn Fee represented Red Jacket in the 1,000. She placed 23rd in the finals with a time of 3:04.22, beating nine other runners in a field of 31.
Gabe Erickson of Canandaigua Academy raced in the 55 hurdles and was eliminated in the prelims with a time of 7.93 seconds, good for 13th place and less than half a second off the winner’s time of 7.50. Only the top eight runners qualified for the finals in the 55 hurdles.
As for the field events, Nathan Chambers of East Rochester and Lauren Case of Pal-Mac represented their respective schools across three different field events.
Chambers had the strongest field event finish, placing 16th out of a field of 31 throwers in the weight throw with a launch of 55 feet, 9 inches. Case finished 24th in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.
With the state championships concluded, the athletes will get a break before turning their attention to the Outdoor Track & Field season in a few weeks.