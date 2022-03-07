STATEN ISLAND — While Newark boys basketball won their first sectional title since 2016, many of the classmates of the players were on the opposite side of the state competing for state titles in the indoor track & field championships.
It was a positive showing for not just Newark but multiple Finger Lakes schools. Newark, Waterloo, Clyde-Savannah and Red Jacket were all represented across seven events at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island on Saturday.
In the 4X200 meter relay, the Newark team of Rocco Salerno, TyRee Orbaker, Noah Kellogg and anchored by Norwood Hughes placed fifth in the state with a time of 1:31.90. The team bested their preliminary time of 1:32.44 by over half a second. Their splits were 45.807 (45.807) 1:10.105 (24.298) 1:31.892 (21.788)
After placing top five in the state in the relay, Salerno had more work to do in the triple jump. The Newark senior placed eighth in the state with a jump of 42 feet, 10 inches. Salerno was less than four feet behind the winner, who won the state title with a leap of 46 feet, 6.25 inches.
Manny Sepulveda of East Rochester also competed in the triple jump and placed fifth with a jump of 44 feet, 11 inches.
Newark was not done as senior William Trembley had two events to compete in. In both the shot put and weight throw, Trembley placed in the top 10 in the state.
In the shot put, Trembley’s throw of 49 feet, 5.25 inches was good for sixth place, six feet behind the state title winner. In the weight throw, Trembley launched a throw of 60 feet, 0.75 inches and placed seventh in the state. The winner of the weight throw, Michael Pinckney of Queens, set a meet record with a mammoth throw of 74 feet, 9 inches.
Clyde-Savannah senior Tyler Kell placed the highest of any Finger Lakes schools in any event. Kell placed third in the state in the boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Kell was one inch shy of the state title.
Waterloo’s Chance Rice-Porter followed a strong showing at the state qualifier with a top-30 finish in the 600-meter run. Rice-Porter placed 26th with a run of 1:45.20.
In the girls 1,500-meter run, Red Jacket’s Madalenn Fee placed 14th with a time of 4:48.25.
All indoor track & field athletes, especially the group that competed in the state championships, won’t have to wait long to get back to it as the spring season begins in one week.