ROCHESTER — Constant action is the norm at track and field events — indoor and outdoor. Saturday’s Wayne-Finger Lakes Division 1 indoor track and field meet at Rochester Institute of Technology was the textbook definition.
Newark boys dominated the meet, Marcus Whitman’s Lana Burnett bested her own school record on her birthday and Midlakes’ Zachary Rozelle won his first high jump event of the season after countless top-three finishes.
Whether it was a track or field event, the Newark Reds were the constant. The boys squad dominated all day long, scoring 181 total points, 92 more than second-place Wayne Central and 111 more than third-place LeRoy.
“It’s fantastic,” Newark head coach Mark Pettit said of the first-place finish. “They’ve been working hard and we’ve been building. They know it gets harder from here on, the (League Championships) will be harder than today and Sectionals are going to be even harder so this is a good precursor for the next two.”
The day began with a common win from Reds senior Broden Haltiner in the 3,200 meter race with a time of 10:39.78. Haltiner went on to win the 1,000 meter run in 2:45.83 and was the anchor in the 4X3,200 relay which Newark finished with a time of 9:29.82. Two events later in the 55 dash, Newark set itself apart from the competition.
In the third and final heat, senior Norwood Hughes won the race in 6.74 seconds. Just behind him was teammate Rocco Salerno in 6.78 and younger brother Kayden Hughes in 6.93.
“It’s one of the best things ever,” Norwood said finishing alongside Kayden and Salerno. “We’re doing it practice and always dreaming about finishing top-three and when it happens in an actual meet it puts a smile on everybody’s faces and the friendly competition just brings us closer.”
Norwood’s hope of winning the long jump came close to fruition, but there was a bit of a reversal as Salerno bested Norwood by two inches with a jump of 20-feet, 5½ inches
Salerno’s jump prevented Norwood from sweeping all three of his events as he also won the 300 Dash in 35.70 seconds, giving him two firsts and a close second.
Kayden, found himself in the final of the high jump early on in the meet against Midlakes junior Zachary Rozelle. Prior to Saturday, Rozelle had logged several top-three finished in the event but had yet to crack the top spot.
Kayden and Rozelle went jump-for-jump for three rounds and Rozelle’s leap of 5-feet, 8-inches bested Kayden by two inches and set a personal record.
“It was great,” Rozelle said about the high jump win. “I really have never won the high jump before so I came in not expecting to win but everyone kept falling so I just went up, got a (personal record) and won it.”
Rozelle also finished second in the 1,000 run with a time of 2:52.07. Just after the high jump was the girls triple jump, a golden opportunity for Marcus Whitman sophomore Lana Burnett. Coming into Saturday, Burnett held the school record in the triple jump (33 11 1/2) and was set up to beat her own record.
Before the triple jump began, Burnett competed in the 55 dash. She placed fourth with a time of eight seconds flat. That race allowed Burnett to get loose and warmed up for the triple jump.
“I think I did OK, I broke my (personal record),” Burnett said with a laugh. “I was warmed up from the 55 (dash) and I think that helped a lot.”
Burnett made it to the final round against Midlakes’ Kianna Naval and Olivia Tufano. With fresh legs from the 55 dash, Burnett’s final leap was 34-feet and ¾ inches, a new personal and school record — a fitting present for Burnett, who turned 16 on Saturday.
“It’s awesome. Lana’s a very hard worker and we work a lot in practice on some of the fundamentals and it’s great to see her with that success as a sophomore,” Marcus Whitman head coach Jodi McLaughlin said. “Now she has nothing but confidence. She wants to work harder now because she knows she has to carry this into next week and sectionals and she did that today on her 16th birthday, so it’s extra special.”
The two divisions of Wayne-Finger Lakes will come together to compete next weekend in the league championships at RIT. If Saturday was any indicator of what is to come, Newark boys, Rozelle and Burnett are likely to have big time success.