ROCHESTER — Nazareth College hosted the Wayne-Finger Lakes Indoor Track & Field Championships in its new facility on Sunday. The meet was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to the winter storm, was rescheduled for Sunday.
Events on the girls side finished first and Palmyra-Macedon claimed the championship with a 121 overall points. Wayne Central came in second with 107 points and Newark and Mynderse rounded out the top three with 42 points each.
Pal-Mac had a monstrous day with six first-place finishes, including all three relay races. Wayne Central had a great day on the track with four first-place finishes but none to speak of in the field events. Sierra Fenton did manage to take second in the pole vault, Wayne’s best finish in the field events.
Pal-Mac’s Leah Lloyd played a role in the Red Raiders’ victory with second- and third-place finishes in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs.
Newark’s star of the day was clearly Trinity Wells, who represented both of Newark’s first place finishes. She won the 1,500 and the 3,000 with respective times of 5:05.92 and 10:44.93. What was most impressive about Wells’ performance was that not only did she win the 1,500 by over 15 seconds, she obliterated the competition in the 3,000, finishing nearly a minute before Leah Lloyd of Pal-Mac, who took second with a time of 11:42.29.
Despite only having one first-place finish, Mynderse managed to keep up with Newark to take a share of third. That was largely due to Karrina McKoy’s 30-foot launch in shot put for first place. Top-three finishes from Rachel Mahoney (second in 55 hurdles), the 4x800 relay team (third) and Latoya Soura (third in shot put) also helped Mynderse.
On the boys side of the meet, Newark barely outstretched Marion to take the crown with 81 points, three better than the Black Knights. Wayne Central rounded out the top three with 61 points.
Much like Wells paced the Newark girls, Norwood Hughes led the boys to first. He placed either first or second in every event he competed in. Hughes won the 55 dash (6.59), 300 dash (35.86) and placed second in the long jump, coming just half an inch short of teammate Travontay Murray.
Newark’s 6x800 relay team of Salerno, Vecinal, Murray, Shepherd, Hughes and Greene placed first, nipping Marion by less than a second.
Murray also helped the Reds with a second-place finish in the high jump in addition to his win in the long jump. Second- and third-place finishes from Tajhmere Green in the 55 and 300 were keys for Newark as well.
Mack Brewington of Marion continued to excel in the long distance races. Brewington won the 3,200 run and claimed third in the 1,000 and 1,600.
Pal-Mac placed fourth overall with victories in the 6x3200 relay and shot put thanks to Nate Mayou continuing to perform as he has done all winter with a 48-foot, 4-inch throw.