Last Saturday’s CBS broadcast of the SEC college football Championship game between Alabama and Florida featured Brad Nessler on play-by-play duties and Gary Danielson color commentating.
Early on in the first quarter, a graphic of Alabama and Florida’s career records in the SEC title game popped up on the screen. Those stat graphics are essential to every sports broadcast but the party responsible for creating that graphic almost always goes unmentioned.
In the case of the Alabama-Florida SEC broadcast graphics, Irondequoit’s very own Chuck Hinkel was the man in charge.
Hinkel, 49, is originally from Walworth and has been working with CBS Sports as a computer statistician for the last 14 years.
“I get game notes during the week,” Hinkel stated in a phone call to the Times. “We research, read through the notes. I’ve been working the SEC the last four years and I’ve been doing the NFL for the last 10 years. I leave on Friday’s for college games. On Friday, we do a lot of production stuff, we build graphics. We have a production meeting with all the announcers and the crew. We go over what things we think are going to be in the game. We decide on graphics on game day.”
Hinkel is what you call a “stats talent person.” He is on the headset with the announcers to help coordinate by putting every play into the computer system that generates all the stats.
He provides the stats and graphics that you see on the screen and makes the announcers aware of which graphic is being shown at that time; a masterclass in timing and communication.
Hinkel was the former Public Relations director for the Rochester Red Wings and was apart of the organization for 20 years.
Hinkel hoped for a career as an entrepreneur but former Red Wings announcer Joe Catalano hooked up Hinkel with an even better gig.
“We became good friends,” Hinkel stated on Catalano getting him into CBS Sports. “He introduced me to some people and they sent me down to Durham, North Carolina for training with their computer systems and I’ve been doing it ever since. My career in television has been kind of unusual, when you start out, you don’t get put on big crews but because of Joe, I started on the NFL B-crew when it was Greg Gumble and Dan Dierdorf the first two years, which is very unusual.”
Catalano remains Greg Gumble’s “stats talent person” today.
Hinkel still works with the NFL B-crew today which consists of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. He worked the Patriots vs. Dolphins game this past Sunday.
Besides professional and college football, Hinkel also works for college basketball on CBS and has worked the last three NCAA Tournaments.
This year has been different for Hinkel with COVID in effect.
Hinkel usually attends the stadiums for the games but because of the pandemic, Hinkel works out of the CBS Broadcast Center in Clifton, New Jersey.
Hinkel’s weekly process is relatively consistent: He departs early from his Irondequoit home on Friday with the SEC game the next day on Saturday. He takes a COVID test on Friday and he can’t enter the Broadcast Center without confirmation of a negative test result.
He has been doing a lot of driving this year but Hinkel usually flies about 40,000 to 50,000 miles a year working for CBS Sports.
“The cool thing is being able to travel, seeing things you wouldn’t normally see,” Hinkel said.
Not to mention, this is just Hinkel’s part-time job.
Hinkel owns Laundry Depot which has two locations in Waterloo and Geneva while working for CBS Sports on the side.
“It has allowed me to stay in sports after leaving my full-time job which was in sports. It’s nice because I’m a big sports fan,” Hinkel added.
“Up until this year, going to all the different stadiums and experiencing all the gameday experiences that all the different stadiums have to offer,” Hinkel said of his favorite memories working with CBS Sports. “In the NFL, I was lucky enough to experience a couple of NFL games that were playoff games.”
Hinkel has enjoyed to work with the great and recently retired Verne Lundqvist.
He worked the historic Nov. 4, 2007 game when Adrian Peterson set the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game with 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers.
Hinkel has also been to London to work on a game.
Hinkel has enjoyed his time going to go all the different college campuses while working for the SEC. He remembers one particular memory traveling to LSU.
“LSU, they have a 4-million dollar tiger exhibit for a tiger, which is right on campus. He lives better than you and I do, it’s better than a zoo,” Hinkel said.
“That’s the cool thing about it,” Hinkel continued. “I would have never experienced any of this stuff.”
Hinkel has yet to work a Super Bowl but hopes to someday.
CBS is the host of the Super Bowl this upcoming February but Hinkel will be working one of the Wildcard Weekend games for his third career playoff game.
“It’s been fun,” Hinkel stated. “It’s something I never thought I’d be doing. Being a PR guy, you never think about this kind of stuff. CBS has been really good to me, I’ve been really fortunate. They’ve treated me fairly and giving me opportunities that a lot of people don’t get the chance to have.”
During his 14 years working at CBS Sports, Hinkel has traveled to forty different states and as well as London, England.
There have been 19 NFL games on Christmas in the league’s history. This year, the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will do battle on the holiday. Luckily, Fox Sports will be airing the game, so Hinkel’s holiday gift will be getting to watch from the other side of the screen.