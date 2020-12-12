SENECA FALLS — When it’s December in the town of Seneca Falls, the yearly It’s A Wonderful Life Festival in lovely Bedford Falls comes to mind.
The festival is based of the 1946 “It’s a Wonderful Life” movie that takes place in Bedford Falls, which many believe is based on Seneca Falls.
Twelve years ago, the festival added a fun run to its list of activities. It’s A Wonderful Run 5K has gained more popularity with each year of existence. Runners from all over the country attend the annual 5-kilometer race.
It’s a tradition that has made this weekend the most populated one all year long in Seneca Falls.
The race was originally supposed to be scheduled for today.
Typical of 2020, COVID-19 trashed everything that this small community cherishes — forcing the race to go virtual.
“Obviously, COVID got a hold of us,” organizer Tina Rook said in a phone call to the Times. “With other races in the area, we have seen a trend that many races have already gone virtual, but we were kind of holding out. We realized that there was really no chance (to have the race in person this year).
“We could have taken the year off but we really wanted to raise as many funds as we could for the area’s charities because everything goes toward the charities. We didn’t want to add to the misery of COVID and not be able to donate money. We said, ‘Let’s give it a shot and see if we are successful enough.’ ”
In the holiday season, it is important to look on the bright side of things. Even though runners won’t be able to jog alongside one another, the virtual 5K allows for everyone to get in the holiday spirit while completing the race whenever they find time.
“We gave everyone a week to do their own run,” Rook said on how the virtual race will work this year. “That means they can do a 3.1-mile walk or run anywhere in the country where they’re from. They can do it any time of day, any day of the week, or they can sit on their couch and watch the movie instead,” Rook laughed.
“We’re not requiring anyone to put in times or anything like that,” Rook continued. “A lot of runners like to do that, so that option is absolutely available for them to be able to put their time in and have it recorded. We’re getting pictures of people from all over the country who are doing it with their friends and families who they might have done it with in Seneca Falls. They’re able to do it but just kind of in their own neighborhoods.”
Runners have had from last Saturday at midnight until tonight at 11:55 p.m. to report their virtual 5K times.
There will be a live 90-minute premiere on the 5K’s website at 7 p.m. tonight to showcase the virtual race this year.
The lights across Seneca Falls will still be lit and everyone will still try to enjoy the beautiful town of Seneca Falls in most social distanced way as possible.
“We are absolutely hoping to get back to normal,” Rook added on the plans for next year’s race in 2021. “It absolutely broke our hearts not to be able to do it this year just because it brings in so much money for the charities and it brings in money to our town. We really have a lot of people who come and visit. We were able to show-off our little Bedford Falls. We want it to be back in person, we want it to be a huge celebration in case it does come back in person. We really are looking forward to that.”
Some of the actors from the movie will still participate in the festival virtually this year instead of in person, as they have in previous years.