FARMINGTON — In horse racing, a jockey can race on multiple horses in one day.
They are essentially freelance riders that are hired by the horse’s trainer to lead their horse to victory.
Some famous jockey’s in history have been Gary Stevens, John Velazquez, Mike Smith and Victor Espinoza to name a few. All of these jockey’s have thousands of wins on the back of champions and now a longtime jockey at the Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack has earned his 3000th career win.
Wilfredo Rohena rode Smooth Cat to a two and one-quarter length victory at FLGR on Wednesday afternoon.
The native of Puerto Rico has been racing at FLGR since 2011 and won the title in 2012. He has over 760 victories at FLGR since his arrival and it looks like he is not done yet.
Throughout his career, Rohena has a win percentage of 20% and has won over $18 million in his over 7,000 career starts.
So far in 2019, Rohena has won 22 races including his 3000th career win on Wednesday afternoon.