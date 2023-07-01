GENEVA — The spirit of the late Larry Guererri remains with Geneva football from the youth levels all the way through the varsity. That’s what the feeling is heading into the summer for the coaching staff.
The program — now led by Geneva grad Colin Cooper — continues the culture that Guererri started and would be proud of with the first of a series of summer talks with players and coaches called The Coaches Corner. The Geneva Panthers football team hosted GHS graduate and 2006 state champion Junior Collins, who is now a quarterbacks assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
Collins knew Guererri and what he meant to the program and the city of Geneva.
“Larry was a great guy. I think his biggest thing was his amazing ability to connect with the kids, to care for the kids and do the right things for the kids,” Collins said. “Rest his soul; a great, great guy and Geneva was lucky to have him.”
The champion Panther continued his playing career at Division III powerhouse Mount Union, where he won a national championship as a wide receiver in 2012. Collins was not drafted but was signed hours after the 2013 draft by the Miami Dolphins. He had stints on the practice squads with the Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals before spending time in the Canadian football League with the Hamilton Tiger Cats from 2015-17 and BC Lions in 2018.
In recent years, Collins joined the coaching staff at Mount Union as a wide receivers coach in 2021 before taking on the offensive coordinator duties as well in 2022. In April, Collins was hired as one of the Colts’ two Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows.
“It’s been great,” Collins said of his time with the Colts thus far. “Very thankful for the Colts organization for the opportunity and it’s been good. I’m in the quarterback room and working with them day-in and day-out with the quarterbacks coach, the offensive coordinator and the head coach.”
Since being hired, Collins was thrown right into work with rookie minicamp, OTAs and most recently mandatory minicamp. Being a part of NFL teams before helped with the transition, and Collins finds himself able to appreciate his situation.
“It’s truly a blessing, first and foremost,” Collins said. “I’m very appreciative and thank the good Lord for the opportunity. My goal when I got into coaching was to develop men and beyond that, I want to coach at the highest level. It happened quickly, but familiarity with the NFL and the schedule and being involved with a great coaching staff and a tremendous head coach has helped.”
Collins has undoubtedly soaked up mounds of information in the Colts organization that every high school coach and player would benefit from. That, combined with his passion for developing and connecting with young football players, meant that his return to GHS to speak with coaches and players made even more of an impact.
“We talked some X’s and O’s but mainly what it comes down to is developing young men,” Collins said on what his message was to the coaches. “From youth to high school, building those relationships with kids so that they trust you and know you have their best interest at heart.
“I think the biggest talking point early on was that football is a game that is very fun,” Collins continued. “So always keep it fun but more importantly just make sure you’re building a great relationship and how to develop these kids not only on the field but also as humans during their growth; with good character, enjoyment of the game and good choices.”
Collins aligns with the new generation of coaching, where connecting with players is the bedrock of the love of the game and the success it can bring.
“Players deserve to play for coaches that believe in them,” Collins added. “It may take 10 times of a coach telling a kid something for them to get it but don’t stop after five; never ever give up on any of them.”
Cooper knew that Collins was a no-brainer to be the first guest in the Coaches Corner talks.
“I knew Junior was going to be one of the first people I wanted,” Cooper said. “He’s the picture-perfect candidate and I wanted to show the kids that he is a Geneva product. State championship, national championship; he’s done it all and now he’s with the Indianapolis Colts. How much more can you ask of one person? Junior touched on a lot of things on and off the field and his message to the kids was unbelievable. I didn’t think it was going to be anything short of that.”
Collins’ message to the players centered on understanding the desire of the coaches to help them grow as well as the hard work needed to achieve their goals.
“With the players, my main thing I wanted to drive home was that it’s a two-way street. You have to be accepting of a coach and give them the respect every day and vice versa. And I also explained the importance of hard work, showing up on time; all the little things that make a huge difference. I just tried to instill in them the mindset needed and the hard work needed to get what you want.”
The work toward the next football season at Geneva High School has already begun, and players from the youth programs all the way up to varsity don’t have to look hard to find a person who was in their shoes that is now in the NFL.
All they have to do is look at the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff.