HOPEWELL — Every hole-in-one has a story, but this particular tale has two parts that feature a hot day, a lost visor, and some of the longest odds ever to come to fruition on a golf course.
On a muggy, misty and humid July 11 at Clifton Springs Country Club, Kathy Pierce and Carole Oaks recorded back-to-back hole-in-ones about a half-hour apart on the par-3 16th hole.
According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of two players in the same foursome making aces on the same hole are 17 million to 1. For some perspective, the odds of getting struck by lightning are 1 in 960,000.
While Pierce and Oaks were not playing in a foursome together, they were playing one after the other. So, while the odds might not be spot-on at 17 million to 1, the odds of both of them hitting aces are pretty close to that.
“This year, my golf game has been really bad,” Pierce said with a laugh. “That was part of the reason I couldn’t imagine this happening to me.”
But what makes this story even more head-tilting than just two aces in a row is how it all happened.
Pierce and her 94-year-old father, Tony DeJohn, get out to the course about once per week or every two weeks. Even at 94, her father likes to play. It’s not a scorekeeping day on the links, per se; it’s just a relaxed day on the course that allows a father and daughter to spend quality time together.
“It was just a relaxing afternoon with my father,” Pierce said.
On the par-3 16th hole, Pierce and her father teed off. It was a solid swing with solid contact, but the humid and muggy air prevented her from seeing where the ball went.
“I got up and I hit the ball and I hit it really good,” Pierce said, “but it was hazy because it was so humid. I walked down and expected (the ball) to be in the sand trap because that’s my normal spot, but it wasn’t (there), so I looked on the green. It wasn’t there. I walked around the green and it wasn’t there, and then my dad drove around the outside ... I figured it just rolled off the back and into the woods.”
Pierce’s father landed his ball left of the green in the rough. Because it was a relaxed day on the course and the par-3 16th green is quite elevated, Pierce’s father picked up after not getting the ball on the green. However, Pierce’s ball remained missing.
“I said, ‘Let’s just go,’ and he said, ‘Why don’t you look in the hole?’ ” Pierce relayed, “and I said, ‘What? Are you nuts? I’m not looking in the hole’ ... he told me three times to look in the hole, and I said, ‘Let’s just go.’
“He knew. I don’t know how he knew, but he knew.”
The two then went and played holes 17 and 18.
Shortly behind them was Oaks and her playing partner, Diane. Before playing the hole, Oaks already had planned to try and find Pierce in the parking lot after the round. On the 10th hole, Oaks had picked up Pierce’s visor, which she left behind.
With the same mugginess and hazy air, Oaks put forth a solid swing as well but lost sight of the ball as it rolled onto the green.
“I hit it and I knew it was a straight shot and it hit right before the green and rolled up, but I did not see it go in,” Oaks said. “I was sure it just rolled off to the side somewhere.”
Her playing partner was convinced where it was.
“And so Diane said, ‘I’m going to the hole,’ and she goes to the hole and said, ‘It’s in here!’ ” Oaks said.
As Diane peered into the hole, she saw what every golfer wants to see and more: a ball in the cup after one swing — except Oaks’ ball was sitting on top of another ball.
In the midst of celebrating her first hole-in-one, it dawned on Oaks that the only explanation was that Pierce must have aced the hole ahead of her and not realized it.
After Oaks finished her round, she rushed to the parking lot and found Pierce, who had just helped her father into the car and on his way home.
Oaks was carrying Pierce’s visor and promptly returned it to her before asking, “Also, is this your ball?” After Pierce said yes, Oaks delivered the punchline to an already epic story: “You left it in the hole.”
It was the most unbelievable of odds all coming together on the most unsuspecting days of golf — and if Pierce hadn’t left her visor on the 10th hole, Oaks may have never gotten the chance to ask her if the ball left in the hole was hers.
The Clifton Springs Country Club bar is closed Mondays, and the two haven’t been able to celebrate properly yet, but they did make sure to have a beer each after realizing what happened.
“We left Clifton Springs and went and had a beer at her house,” Oaks said with a laugh.
Every hole-in-one has a story. This one may just top them all.