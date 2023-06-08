KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced the 2023 inductees into the Dr. Arthur F. Kirk, Jr. Athletics Hall of Fame.
The four-person class includes Sarah Fredricks ‘11, Mike Meskill ’10, Megan McGowan ’11, and Kenny Owen.
The induction, part of the annual Keuka College Green & Gold Celebration Weekend, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Green & Gold Annual Celebration Dinner inside the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center on the College campus.
Sarah Fredricks — Softball
Sarah Fredricks was one of the best softball players in Keuka College history. The Canadian first baseman continues to hold the Keuka College career record in hits, doubles, home runs, and runs batted in. She is in the top five in 12 career categories in the Keuka College record book. During her sophomore year, Fredricks hit 11 home runs, a season total that has only been tied by one other Keuka College player in their career. Only three players have hit two home runs in a game in Keuka College history. Fredricks did it three times herself. She was named All-North Eastern Athletic Conference all four years for Keuka, including three First Team selections. Sarah Fredricks is the only student-athlete in Keuka College Athletics history to be named conference Player of the Year three times in their career.
As a team, Keuka College won the NEAC Championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament all four years with Fredricks. Keuka won four games in the national tournament during her career including making it to the regional final during her senior year. Overall, Keuka College went 93-32-1 during her four seasons and 65-2 in conference play.
Mike Meskill — Men’s Soccer
Mike Meskill is the winningest goalie in Keuka College Men’s Soccer history. His school records of 37 wins and 23 shutouts continue to stand to this day. He also ranks second with 305 saves over his career and a 1.02 goals-against average. Meskill was consistent, recording 10 wins in each of his three seasons at Keuka College. He broke onto the scene fast, notching a school-record nine shutouts as a first-year student. Meskill earned conference accolades starting in his sophomore year, being named Second Team All-North Eastern Athletic Conference. He repeated as a junior and then was named to the First Team as a senior. In his senior year, Mike Meskill was named North Eastern Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, the first Keuka College player to earn the honor.
Mike helped turn 2007 into a big year for the Keuka College Men’s Soccer team. The Green and Gold won the conference title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. They were the first Keuka College men’s team to ever advance to the national tournament.
Megan McGowan — Women’s Tennis
Megan McGowan dominated for Keuka College Women’s Tennis from her first year on campus. Playing in the top flight for both singles and doubles, McGowan made it to the NEAC Championship in both. She fell in singles competition but won the doubles championship with her partner, Alison Liberty. After winning seven singles matches as a first-year student, she upped that number with eight victories as a sophomore, including winning the NEAC Championship and being named Conference Player of the Year. McGowan and Liberty also defended their conference title in doubles. The Green and Gold advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2009 for the first time in program history.
The wins kept coming as a junior; she set the school record with 10 wins in singles competition and 17 overall, including doubles. She made it to the conference championship for the third straight year but fell in the final match. McGowan and Liberty secured the third straight doubles title in flight one, however. In her final season, McGowan found herself again in the conference championship for both singles and doubles. She won her second singles title to be named a two-time player of the year but lost in the doubles final to miss out on the four-peat. As a team, Keuka College won the North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship in 2011.
For her career, Megan McGowan totaled 67 wins, 36 in singles competition and 31 in doubles, both school records. In her 2009-10 season, she went 10-2 in singles, the best season in program history. By making it to the championship match in both singles and doubles all four seasons, Megan earned eight All-Conference awards including five First Team All-Conference honors, to go along with her two Conference Player of the Year awards and the 2010-11 team title.
Kenny Owen — Distinguished Service
It is safe to say that Kenny Owen has coached a majority of sports that Keuka College has offered. Since joining the coaching staff in 2004 as the Head Coach of the Softball team, Kenny Owen has worked with nine different teams at Keuka College.
In a quote from his 2012 announcement about being promoted to Head Tennis Coach, Owen said, “I’m a sports nut, I love to play sports and I love to coach, and I love the camaraderie of sports and the lessons in teamwork that can be learned. I can’t remember having a bad day coaching. Win or lose, as long as the student-athletes gave their best effort and worked hard, that’s all I can ask.”
A Penn Yan native, Owen continued to work with Keuka College teams up until the pandemic, including being a part of the 2017-18 NEAC Championship Women’s Basketball team. He is a constant supporter of Keuka College and still tries to make it to as many games as possible.
More information on Green & Gold Celebration Weekend can be found at keuka.edu/greenandgold. Registration for the weekend’s events will open later this summ