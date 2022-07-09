KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced that Jake Marinelli has taken over as the new head coach of Keuka College Baseball.
Marinelli replaces Rick Ferchen who retired following the 2022 season. Ferchen’s career ended with nine years at Keuka and 849 wins over 39 seasons. 134 of those 839 wins were are Keuka and are a program record.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Keuka College community and coach the Wolves,” said Jake Marinelli. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Jon Accardi for the opportunity and I am looking forward to getting out on the field and working with the guys.”
Jake Marinelli comes to Keuka College following a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University. With the Penguins, Marinelli assisted with the daily practice plans, worked with the hitters, and oversaw all catcher activities. Marinelli also led all aspects of the Youngstown State Baseball camp program.
Prior to Youngstown, Marinelli was an assistant at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. He again led the baseball camp program and worked with the catchers as well as coached first base.
From 2017 to 2020, Jake Marinelli was the head coach at Mercyhurst North East. The NJCAA Division II institution amassed a 48-45 record under Marinelli and hosted the 2018 Region III Championship.
“We are excited to have Jake Marinelli join our team at Keuka College,” explained Director of Athletics Jon Accardi. “Jake brings a great enthusiasm and passion for the game of baseball and I am excited to see how that translates for our student-athletes as he guides them to success.”
Marinelli was a 2016 graduate of Mercyhurst University. He helped lead the program to their first NCAA Division II College World Series in 2015 and finished the year ranked fourth in the nation. Following graduation, Marinelli remained at Mercyhurst as an assistant coach for two years before the opportunity at North East.
The Keuka College Baseball team finished 2022 with a 15-19-1 record, missing out on the Empire 8 Tournament on tie-breakers. Marinelli and the Wolves will begin their preparations for the 2023 season with their fall practice season when school resumes for the fall semester.