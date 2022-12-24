Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 18 to 23 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&