KEUKA PARK — Keuka College’s Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics has been named the Second Vice President of the Empire 8 Athletic Conference for the next two academic years.
Jon Accardi will begin his term immediately and joins First Vice President Paul Vecchio, Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Recreation of Alfred University on the Empire 8 Leadership team.
“Jon brings a diverse background as a former student-athlete, coach, professor and Dean of Students,” said Empire 8 Commissioner Chuck Mitrano in a press release. “His leadership will be a tremendous asset for Empire 8.”
Accardi was named Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics at Keuka in June 2021. He has also served as Keuka’s Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Life. Accardi has also served on the Presidents’ Executive Cabinet.
Accardi began his career at Keuka College in 2007. Following roles as assistant men’s basketball coach and Director of Campus Recreation, he was promoted to Associate Director of Athletics for Facilities and Operations in 2013. His responsibilities include oversight of departmental operations, facilities, scheduling, budgeting, and new projects, initiatives, and renovations.
A former student-athlete, Accardi played men’s soccer at the College of St. Rose in Albany, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2007. He earned his master’s degree in management from Keuka College in 2009.
“I’m honored to serve the conference in this role,” said Accardi. “It’s an exciting time of transformation within the NCAA and I’m looking forward to the ways I can support the Conference and our student-athletes during this time of change.”
The duties of the First Vice President shall be to serve as the chief liaison to the Commissioner on day-to-day business of the Conference and the AD/SWA Committee. The duties of the Second Vice President will be to assist the Commissioner and First Vice President as needed.