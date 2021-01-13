Last fall, Geneva senior Kiersten Ryan played in her final season of varsity tennis for the Geneva Panthers. Ryan played in the No. 2 singles spot for the Panthers and amassed a senior season record of 10-4-1 overall and 6-3-1 in league play. Throughout her two years of varsity singles matches, Ryan went 19-12-1.
In addition to her singles play, Ryan and teammate Elisabeth Porschet teamed up as doubles partners in the Class B1 sectional tournament and made it to the finals in 2020.
For her efforts, she claimed the Bill Coleman Award as an “Ambassador to Tennis”. The recipient of the award exhibits a combination of sportsmanship, skill and a passion for the game. Throughout her years of varsity tennis, Ryan certainly displayed all the characteristics that coaches look for in a strong player.
“Receiving this award is such an honor. Mr. Coleman was such a role model and had such an unparalleled passion for tennis,” Ryan wrote in an email to the Times. “Legends like him inspire us as athletes to become better and fuel our passion for the sport. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting me and helping me be the best tennis player and person I can be!”
Ryan will graduate with Geneva’s Class of 2021 and intends to play tennis at the collegiate level. She is currently deciding between University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology.