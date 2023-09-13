BUFFALO — Austin Blumbergs is heading to Buffalo to continue his lacrosse career.
The former Penn Yan boys lacrosse star signed a two-year deal on Monday to play for the Buffalo Bandits, the reigning National Lacrosse League champion.
Blumbergs, a five-year player for St. Bonaventure and team captain, finished his collegiate career among the program’s all-time leaders in points (66, third), goals (54, fourth) and games played (57, second) as a two-way player.
He played all 14 games last spring, scoring six goals, including four in Atlantic 10 action. He was also an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection three times, taking first-team honors in 2021.
Blumbergs is not heading to Buffalo alone, as he will join his former Bonnies teammate Zack Belter on the Bandits roster. The two 2022 NLL Draft picks both signed two-year contracts.
Blumbergs, a Penn Yan native, also played two seasons in the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League, which is co-sponsored by the Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks, where he led his team in goals and points in 2023. He was selected in the fifth round (88th overall) of last year’s NLL Entry Draft by the Bandits.
He is currently serving as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant on staff with the St. Bonaventure athletics department while assisting with the men’s lacrosse coaching staff as well.