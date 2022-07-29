PENN YAN — This upcoming weekend the annual Shootout for Soldiers returns to Canandaigua Academy. It’s a great cause to raise money and bring more awareness to American military veterans.
There will be a new Penn Yan boys lacrosse team of mostly seventh and eighth graders that will be traveling to Canandaigua for the event. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run until Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for a 24-hour marathon.
The team out of Penn Yan and will compete in the modified division.
Jeff Hathway’s son Greyson is of the 19 players who will participate on the Penn Yan team. Competing in the Shootout for Soldiers has been something the Hathaway family has wanted to do for awhile now, but it’s been cost-prohibitive, with the other tournaments in which the boys participate.
This year, Hathaway said Vineyard Homes, a building design company from Canandaigua owned by Holly and Andy Lahue, stepped up and paid the entire Penn Yan team’s entry fee so they could play.
“We’re a young team but once the word got out, everybody wanted to play in it,” Hathway said in a phone call to the Times.
It is a little strange to see a Canandaigua business promote a Penn Yan lacrosse team since they are bitter rivals on the lacrosse field.
Either way, head coach Jay Sprague and the two other coaches on staff are ready to have some fun this weekend with thanks for the Lahue family.
“We look pretty good,” Hathway said of the team. “It’s more about fun than anything else, especially at this tournament.”
Pinnies and t-shirts will be given out at the start of the event. Games will run 24 hours straight starting on Saturday morning.
There will be much to do for all ages besides the lacrosse, including a cornhole tournament and water balloon wars.
The Penn Yan team has already raised more than $1,200 in just the past five days after being a last-minute entry, Hathway said.