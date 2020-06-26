HOPEWELL — Land of Legends Raceway will have to wait to host its first Super DIRTcar Series event of 2020.
The tour's visit to the Ontario County Fairgrounds oval, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been pushed back to July 22.
“With the ever-changing restrictions due to COVID-19, the Super DIRTcar Series schedule has been quite the juggling act,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds said in a press release. “First with the extension of the Canadian border closing, and now with the uncertainty of executive orders in New York, we have to make some changes.
“We were all set for July 2 at Land of Legends, but with recent changes and the uncertainty of when or even how many fans would be allowed in the stands, Paul Cole and I determined it was best to postpone to later in the Summer where we hope to have better guidance from the state,” Reynolds said. “Our teams have been itching to get on the track so we are looking at some of our partnered tracks outside of New York in an effort to schedule a race or two where we’ve unfortunately lost dates.”
In addition, Canada has extended its border closure with the United States through the end of July, prompting changes to more tour dates. Tour officials said an attempt will be made to reschedule the event scheduled for Sunday at Cornwall Motor Speedway. However, the Super DIRTcar Series race set for Monday at Le RPM Speedway in Quebec is canceled.