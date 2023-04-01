GENEVA — From the point of view of the press box at Loman Stadium, Larry Guererri wore a headset only occasionally while coaching the Geneva Panthers. More often, his team of assistants would be calling the first few plays of the drive.
During that time, Guererri could be found away from the team — on the sideline, talking with a player. It didn’t matter if the player had a terrific touchdown, a bad turnover, a key block, or a missed assignment, Guererri always took time out of the game to talk with his players. That’s who he was; no play, drive or game was more important than being a figure in young people’s lives.
Guererri passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51 March 23. To say a vacuum will be left in the Geneva community in his absence would be an understatement.
“Whenever we saw each other, a five-second ‘hello’ would turn into a 45-minute conversation,” recently retired Waterloo football coach Tyrone Thomas said of Guererri, his longtime friend. “That’s just how Larry was. You get lost in time, and a lot of it was X’s and O’s.”
Guererri not only lived for football, he embraced being a role model. He had coached the Geneva High School varsity football team the past two seasons. Prior to that, he coached the DeSales football team before the Geneva Catholic school closed, followed by semipro football teams in the Finger Lakes and Rochester. In addition, the longtime sales representative for 84 Lumber served as president of Geneva Junior Football and Geneva Little League.
When not football season, Guererri was a mainstay at Geneva basketball games. Whether it was working the scoreboard or keeping stats, his mere presence made an impact for many of the players for whom he cared so deeply.
Guererri loved to win, but even in losses, he always greeted the crowd, media, friends and family with a smile and a hug or handshake. The two or even three hours spent on the sideline with the kids meant more to him than any win ever could.
Guererri gave the greatest gift a coach at any level can give players: love and support. In return, it was the endless trust the young adults placed in Guererri that meant more than anything.
“He loved helping kids, and it wasn’t just his kids. It was any kid that had interactions with him,” Thomas said. “He was always coaching them up. If they needed to be picked up, he was there to pick them up. If he needed to be a little stern with them, he was able to do that in a way that kids just loved playing for.”
Matt Deisering, currently the Geneva High girls basketball head coach and a longtime youth football coach, remembered the story of when new football helmets and pads arrived recently. The new gear was for the upcoming fall season. Deisering phoned Guererri to let him know the equipment arrived; within five minutes, Guererri showed up with a mile-wide smile and couldn’t wait to see the new gear.
Deisering also recalled that on several occasions, Guererri arrived on campus in his Ford Explorer and what seemed like dozens of kids got out of the car. Guererri would open the weight room for players and drive around town picking up every kid that wanted to tag along.
At Thursday afternoon’s balloon releasing at Loman Stadium, hundreds of people showed up following the memorial service. Many wore Geneva football jerseys. It was apropos that as people began filing onto the turf field, kids were throwing a football around.
Steve Budgar told many stories at the balloon releasing. One was about when Guererri received his coaching license and his jubilation that he finally landed his dream coaching job. A more recent one was that Guererri told Budgar the fall 2023 football season was going to be a special one. New helmets and jerseys arrived, and he even had picked the song of the season: “Back in Black” by AC/DC.
When the Geneva Panthers football team takes the field this fall, the team will have Guererri’s imprint all over it. From the helmets, to the song, to the offensive and defensive schemes, and — most important to Guererri — the players’ character, effort and bond will be more evident than anything else.
Nothing would make “Coach” happier.
“You’ll see this in any kid or person he’s involved with. He always leaves an impression on them,” Thomas said. “You can see kids that have gone through his program. The legacy will be there. You’ll see it through all the kids he helped along the way.”