It’s been nearly four months since the Liberty League has seen a sporting event take place. In a little over two more months the wait will be over.
Liberty League commissioner Tracey King announced that the Liberty League will return to play this September for fall sports.
“These are unprecedented times, not only in collegiate athletics, but also in higher education,” said King in a press release sent to the Times. “As our member institutions develop plans to reopen campuses and resume athletic competition, we recognize the autonomy of our institutions to make decisions that are in the best interests of their campus communities.
“We respect and support those decisions and understand that circumstances may vary from school to school. While we continue planning for a return to athletic competition, our focus will remain on prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and campuses.”
The plan is for fall sports to start no earlier than Sept. 26.
Hobart and William Smith will be back to compete for their Liberty League championships for football, soccer, field hockey and cross country in the fall.
For sports like golf, tennis and rowing they will continue to play part of their schedule in the fall and compete for their Liberty League titles in the spring as normal.
As of right now, the NCAA still plans to hold it’s championships for the fall as well.
The schedules for the Statesmen and Herons fall sports are still in development and will be announced on a later date. The schedule will only include Liberty League members with an additional limit of two non-league opponents only if the two sides pass the health and safety protocols prior to the contest.
A league-wide decision on permitting spectators at sporting events will be made by Sept. 1.
“A schedule focused primarily on playing league members will aid in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 while still providing a quality competitive season for our student-athletes,” King added.
Sports are coming back to the Liberty League has been the best news for Hobart and William Smith fans in months.