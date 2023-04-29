GENEVA — When Ali Marpet hung up his helmet and cleats for good, he had accomplished everything an NFL player could ever dream of — or at least what he could: Highest ever drafted Division III player, started every game he played in, All-Rookie honors, blocked for the greatest quarterback to ever play in Tom Brady, won a Super Bowl, All-Pro honors and lastly, a Pro Bowl selection.
He did all that in seven seasons and retired at 28.
Just after turning 30 on April 17, Marpet returned to his alma mater last weekend to be inducted into the Hobart Hall of Fame. Between his retirement and Hall of Fame induction, he has kept himself very busy.
Trips to Greece, Hawaii, Italy, India with his father, summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, getting engaged, losing 75 pounds — Marpet has had little trouble filling the time where practice, eating and training used to occupy.
“Very much so,” Marpet said on whether he’s enjoying life after football. “I wasn’t really able to travel when I was playing. Even in the off-season when there’s a lot of time, in order to workout as intensely as I had to, I really had to be in one location. Maeghan, my fiancé, our first date we asked what are the top three places we wanted to go and it was Hawaii, Greece and Italy. The first things we did after I retired were Hawaii, Greece and Italy. So I’ve been able to do things that I wasn’t able to do while I was playing and I feel very grateful.”
And, he hasn’t regretted walking away from the NFL one bit.
Even at 300+ pounds in the NFL, there weren’t too many players that were quicker than the offensive lineman from Hastings-on-Hudson. But living and playing at that weight were two separate things for Marpet, who has reduced his once mountain-sized body by 75 pounds.
“I feel so much better,” Marpet said. “Recently, I was able to climb Kilimanjaro and I couldn’t imagine doing that at 300 pounds.”
With the weight gone, Marpet wanted to visit places around the world he never got to travel. As a four-year lineman at Hobart, he never got a chance to study abroad. Visiting unique places around the world with friends and family was something he often thought about during his time as an NFL player.
With perhaps one or two more places still to check off his bucket list, Marpet has his sights set on his next chapter: pursuing a five-year doctorate of psychology starting this fall at National Louis University in Tampa, one of two accredited schools with a Psy.D. program in Florida.
“I’ll be pretty in it then so right now I am enjoying the unstructured free time that goes with being retired,” Marpet said. “My professional interests are still pretty varied but I do think that working with athletes seems like a natural progression for me.”
Last Saturday night, Marpet was inducted into the Hobart Hall of Fame Class of 2023 with nine other members. One of which was his classmate and teammate, Tyre Coleman. To be inducted was an honor for Marpet, but to do so with his former teammate just added to the special day it already was.
“It’s unbelievable. I feel so grateful,” Marpet said. “It’s really special being inducted with Tyre. We made each other a lot better and having someone like that get honored as well is unbelievable. He was one of the best players to come through DIII. It’s always so nice to come back and I feel the love and support from HWS.”
It’s not often that NFL players — or any high-paid professional athletes — walk away from the sport they love still in their prime with their health intact. Even Andrew Luck, Luke Keuchly, Calvin Johnson and many other early NFL retirees did not leave with the bill of health Marpet did. But even during his initial spotlight under NFL scouts, Marpet always knew that football was not going to be his entire life. He has stuck to what he has wanted to do and it has served him well.
In a few years’ time, the once 300-pound, Super Bowl-winning, taco-loving NFL lineman will be referred to as Dr. Marpet.
Who would’ve thought? It seems like he did, the whole time.