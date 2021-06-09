WATERLOO — Dan Palermo records every single one of his son Sammy’s at-bats, not only to hold onto cherished memories, but also to help show Sammy how to get better. It’s a timeless activity for any father helping their child get better at baseball.
On one particular occasion last weekend, 8-year old Sammy stood tall in the batter’s box, eyed an incoming high fastball and smoked it to right field. Sammy took off running and with his dad encouraging him, he made it all the way home for an inside-the-park home run.
That alone would typically denote a Top 5 moment for any parent. But for the Palermos, that moment has been made for 23.3 million eyes to see.
After posting the video to TikTok, Dan said that the video got hundreds of thousands of views in the first day, and soon, Sportscenter got involved.
Sportscenter, which has 23.3 million Instagram followers, direct messaged Dan asking permission to repost the video on their Instagram page. Dan obliged, and as of Monday afternoon, the video is rapidly approaching half a million “Likes”
“People starting tagging ESPN to the post so they would see it,” Dan explained. “So I sent it to them as a direct message and they messaged me back while I was at another game and asked if they could use it.”
For the 8-year old Sammy, the significance of the video and its virality may not be as strong as it will be in the coming years, but for his father, the moment was a culmination of all the work he and Sammy have done together.
“Ever since he was 2, baseball has been it,” Dan said. “To see all the work he’s put in all culminate, that was the biggest moment. That’s why I got so emotional. Apart from him being born, it was one of the best feelings ever.”
The video itself is a mixed bag of everything awesome about sports. For starters, Sammy’s young, pure swing and ability to hit a eye-high fastball brings a smile to the face of any baseball fan. Then, Dan’s endless pride for his son is heard through his cheering behind the camera. His tone of voice tells the whole story.
“To me, honestly if someone looks at that and gets joy from it, that’s great,” Dan said. “Whether it’s watching an 8-year old hit the hit of his life or if someone watched it and gets joy from my reaction, that’s all worth it.”
Nearly every single comment posted on Sportscenter’s post noted either how great Sammy’s swing was, how awesome it was to see a Little League inside-the-park home run or how Dan’s pride in his son oozes through the screen.
“When he hit that, it was like a moment where it all came together,” Dan said. “He crushed it and the funny thing is that I didn’t know I shouted like that. He’s never hit a ball like that. He’s hit (an inside-the-park home run) with errors, but never like that.”
For the fans who were at the game, they got to witness something even rarer. Sammy’s inside-the-park home run was one of three, and they all came in succession.
Sammy’s teammates Will Pealer Jr. and Branden Santiago both followed Sammy’s home run with inside-the-park home runs of their own.