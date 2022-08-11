HORSEHEADS — The Geneva ELITE 11U baseball team was scorching hot heading into August. The team capped off July with two straight tournament victories in which they won every single game. The team then finished its season in epic fashion with its third consecutive undefeated tournament victory.
featured
LITTLE LEAGUE: Geneva ELITE 11U completes undefeated season
- By PETE LAMBOS plambos@fltimes.com
-
-
More Sports
Auto RacingBaseballBasketballBowlingBuffalo BillsCollege BasketballCollege FootballCollege NotebookCollege SportsCross CountryFootballGolfHockeyLacrosseMotorsportsNASCARNationalNew York GiantsNew York JetsNFLOutdoorsPro FootballSoccerSoftballSwimmingSyracuse BasketballSyracuse FootballTennisTrack & FieldVolleyballWrestling
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Atlanta native Charlotte Laws takes down ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ in Netflix doc
-
Camera, Salamendra accused of being disrespectful during moment of silence at Geneva City Council meeting
-
Ryan Fellows is killed in a car crash while filming ‘Street Outlaws’
-
Cayuga Nation conflict erupts again, factions blame each other
-
Man dies in farm accident
-
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a ballistic missile and anti-terrorism expert
-
Search team responds to Canandaigua Lake drowning
-
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
-
Geneva street projects bogged down by delays
-
Attorney: Seneca Meadows application should be denied
With tensions running high with China, was Nancy Pelosi’s diplomatic trip to Taiwan the right thing to do?
You voted: