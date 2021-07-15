GENEVA — Geneva Little League is hosting its second annual Home Run Derby fundraiser.
The event, set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Little League field on Hamilton Street, will feature competition in Pony, Minor and Major Divisions for boys and girls. Pitching machines will be used and home run distances will be shortened to age-appropriate levels.
Participants must have been a District 5 Little League player during the regular season to take part.
Prizes will be offered for first, second and third place in each division.
The registration fee is $10 per player. To register, email Amanda Burgey at amandaburgey@yahoo.com. (Payment details will be provided via email.)