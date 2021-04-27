SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Little League season got underway Saturday. Before a pitch had been thrown, the organization took some time to honor someone who had contributed much to the league and community.
The late Paul Kelley served as Seneca Falls Little League president from 2013-15, and coached from 2011-15. Kelley, 49, was struck and killed by a drunk driver in March 2020 while he was working for Spectrum.
The third-base dugout at the Little League baseball field was named after Kelley during opening-day ceremonies. Jim Tanner, who has been on the Seneca Falls Little League board for about four years as the coaching coordinator, led a presentation about the plaque honoring Kelley.
“When he was the home team, he had the option picking the dugout and he always picked the third base dugout,” Tanner said.
After Tanner’s presentation, Kelley’s son, Zach, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Bill Major. Major was a lifelong friend of Kelley.
After Zach Kelley threw a strike to home, the two teams that were ready to play the first game of the season released red balloons into the sky.
Tanner coached his son in T-ball and coach-pitch but wasn’t sure if he wanted to move up to the minor league level because he didn’t know a lot about baseball. Kelley talked him into it.
“I told him I’m kind of intimated from going to coach-pitch to baseball,” Tanner said. “Paul helped me out. Whenever I had questions, he was always helpful with me. He was always positive. He never looked down at me or anything like that. He hooked me up with a great coach, Jerry Graziano, who helped me out a lot too.”
Tanner said Kelley’s influence is a big reason he stayed in coaching. He watched his son come through the system; now, he manages softball for his daughter’s team.
“Paul really kicked off me career in Little League,” said Tanner, who has now been involved with SFLL for 11 years.