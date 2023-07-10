Section V Athletics announced at the end of June the scholarship recipients for the spring 2022-23 season.
As part of its mission to promote excellence in interscholastic athletics while supporting an education based learning environment, Section V offers a $250 scholarship for each sport each season to be used toward future academic endeavors.
Winners are selected based on a letter of recommendation from their coach, their high school transcript and activities sheet, as well as their responses to application questions. There were 50 applications for this season’s scholarships.
The Finger Lakes East — Newark’s Max Youngman (baseball), Waterloo’s John Siblosky (golf) and Palmyra-Macedon’s Molly Seither (girls lacrosse) — accounted for 30% of the scholarships awarded.
Youngman has played baseball since he was six years of old and also participates in cross country and golf. Youngman, who graduated in Newark’s Class of 2023, says his favorite memory from the year was the Reds’ comeback victory over Danvsille to win the Frontier Cup. Youngman is set to attend Syracuse University and plans to study Computer Engineering.
Siblosky recently finished his stellar golf career at Waterloo by helping Section V golfers to win the NYSPHSAA State Team Title.
“These achievements couldn’t have been done without the encouragements of my teammates pushing me to be better and keep my head high,” Siblosky said in a press release.
After high school, Siblosky plans to study computer science at Drexel University.
Seither completed her senior year at Palmyra-Macedon after playing lacrosse since 1st grade as well as soccer and basketball for the Red Raiders.
“The friendships I made with older and younger students that I wouldn’t see in classes,” Seither said in a press release on what she will miss most. “Along with being very fortunate to have the opportunity to win sectional titles in all three sports I played during my high school career.”
Seither plans to attend Monroe Community College to become a dental hygienist.