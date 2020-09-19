Brenda Wright and Lindsay (Hilimire) Guy qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon that is normally held on Patriots’ Day, which is the third Monday in April in Massachusetts.
The coronavirus pandemic derailed their plans of running in Beantown this year, however. Instead, those who qualified were given a 10-day window — Sept. 5-14 — to complete a virtual Boston Marathon wherever they chose.
Wright, who runs all over the country, competed her 26.2 miles by running from Savannah to Clyde.
“After the initial disappointment of the Boston Marathon canceling, being able to complete the race virtually in the beautiful weather and surroundings of the Finger Lakes with the support of family was amazing,” she said in a text message.
Wright and her husband, Rob, live in St. Petersburg, Fla. They lived in Geneva previously. Brenda is the daughter-in-law of Bob and Debbie Wright of Savannah.
This year would not have been Wright’s first experience in the Boston Marathon; she has qualified several times. She has completed a total of 18 marathons since the start of 2014.
Wright’s sister-in-law, Lisa Wright, rode her bike for the first half of Brenda’s virtual marathon. Rob hopped on his bike to marshal his wife through the second half of her run.
Brenda finished in 3 hours, 57 minutes, 24 seconds. She said she burned 1,950 calories.
Wright already has qualified for next year’s Boston Marathon, which is slated for its normal day, the third Monday of April, the 19th.
Guy graduated from Waterloo High School in 1995 and still lives in her hometown. Unlike Wright, this would have been her first time running the Boston Marathon.
A speech teacher and wellness coordinator in the Romulus school district, she has completed in a few other marathons. She finished her virtual Boston Marathon in 3 hours, 43 minutes, 57 seconds.
Guy’s friend, Christal Kent — they refer to themselves as “sister friends” — rode alongside Guy on her bike for the second leg of her marathon, while some of Guy’s fellow Romulus teachers rode their bikes the entire way. In fact, Guy had plenty of friends and family rooting her on during her 26.2-mile journey.