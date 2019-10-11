WATERLOO — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and local schools are once again taking the fight against the disease head on.
Last week, Waterloo girls soccer held their ‘Kick Cancer’ night and raised money for a local Waterloo family in need.
In the next few days, both Waterloo and Bloomfield volleyball will be hosting their own respective fundraising events.
On Saturday, Waterloo Indians girls volleyball will be hosting their ‘Volley for a Cure’ scrimmage all day beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding around 4:30 p.m.
It will be a full day of volleyball as 12 different teams will see action in Waterloo throughout the day. Waterloo’s junior varsity and modified teams will also be helping out with keeping scores and selling T-Shirts among other fundraising activities.
‘Volley for a Cure’ will be benefiting Thrive to Survive, a non-profit dedicated to providing emotional, physical and financial support to adults living in Ontario, Seneca, Schuyler and Yates counties diagnosed and being treated for cancer.
The following Monday, Bloomfield volleyball will host Penn Yan in their ‘Dig Pink!’ fundraising match. The Bombers will collaborate with the Side-Out Foundation. The national non-profit empowers athletes to fight Stage IV breast cancer by raising funds to sponsor targeted therapy clinical trials.
This year’s event will be held in memory of Meg Murphy, a former MS/HS nurse, Drama Club devotee and one of the heart’s of Bloomfield. The girls’ volleyball team will conduct raffles and hold a silent auction of items donated by local businesses. Pink donation jars will be available to collect monetary donations from guests.
Both events will be free to attend and monetary donations will be accepted.