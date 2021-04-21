GENEVA — The push for the Geneva Futbol Club has come to fruition. This Sunday, April 25 at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road, Geneva FC will host open tryouts at 2 p.m.
Geneva FC has been created and formed by Jacob Fox, a former semiprofessional soccer player and owner of Closed Loops Systems. In previous months, Fox has been gauging interest and information about joining the United Premier Soccer League. The UPSL is a large, developmental sports league with seven conferences and 300 teams throughout the United States and, more recently, Canada and Mexico.
Geneva FC will be a part of the UPSL, operating in its sub-league or UPSL B.
The schedule has yet to be released, but Fox anticipates games will most likely be played on Saturdays from the end of May to the end of July.
Fox plans on being a player-coach alongside Jacob Frascatore and Steven Eduarte.
Geneva FC expects to play teams from Buffalo, Syracuse, Utica, Binghamton and Rochester.
Fox hopes to get not only players from Geneva but also the surrounding communities.