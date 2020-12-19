GENEVA — When the world snaps back to some semblance of normalcy and the Finger Lakes is again awash in tourism, triathlons, car shows, and wine weekends, it’ll seem like there is a million things to do and experience once again.
Sports will be part of that.
In pre-pandemic times, Geneva was an epicenter of 5-kilometer runs, half-marathons, full marathons, and triathlons. Witness how popular the Musselman Half Iron and Seneca7 had become in recent years.
Additionally, locals and summer students rampaged around Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ quad playing ultimate Frisbee, and staging pickup soccer games on Boswell Field. Seneca Lake State Park was filled with outdoor enthusiasts of all sorts. Soon enough, the Geneva Red Wings will be back, snapping the ball around the diamond at McDonough Park.
There are a lot of obstacles ahead and vaccines to distribute before then, so now seems like the perfect time to usher in a new summer sports attraction for Geneva.
Why not soccer?
Jacob Fox, a former semiprofessional soccer player, a Hobart graduate, and owner of Closed Loops Systems, has been gauging interest and information about joining the United Premier Soccer League. The UPSL is a large, developmental sports league with seven conferences and 300 teams throughout the United States and, more recently, Canada and Mexico.
Currently, Rochester has a team. So does Binghamton. Syracuse has two. Why not Geneva?
Fox believes that Geneva is the perfect fit for the UPSL.
“I think it could be great for the Geneva area as far as bringing people to the area as players and spectators,” Fox said. “I would love to embrace the multiculturalism that exists in the Finger Lakes. Soccer is the beautiful game, and it is an international language. I think it could be a really interesting summer draw for people in Geneva.”
Fox says the UPSL has shown excitement for a team in Geneva, and that’s all very moving, but there is plenty of work to be done.
For starters, Geneva FC would need to attract more players, raise about $10,000 to cover the league entry fee, and find a stadium with a capacity of 500 spectators.
So far, Fox says there are roughly 11 players that have shown a “high” interest in playing. As far as the funds are concerned, Fox said $5,000k could be raised now, but more fundraising would have to be done.
The third and perhaps most important thing is a place to play. Fox’s options are Boswell Field or the soccer fields on Gambee Road, next to the Geneva City School District bus garage.
There is plenty of work to be done, and accomplishing these tasks during a pandemic creates an additional labyrinth of obstacles, but if there was ever a time to hatch a new sports attraction for a culturally rich area like the Finger Lakes, now seems like that time.