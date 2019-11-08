Volleyball players and swimmers go after sectional glory today. The lone remaining girls soccer team from the Finger Lakes and Wayne County leagues will attempt to book a spot in the New York state final four.
In college sports, it will be a busy weekend for soccer squads from the area’s four-year schools.
Here is a look at what’s ahead:
FRIDAY
Girls volleyball: No. 3 seed Penn Yan (12-8) will attempt to repeat as Section V Class C1 champion when it faces top-seeded Attica (17-2). The Blue Devils, who beat Mynderse 30-28, 25-23, 25-23 in Wednesday’s semifinals, downed Penn Yan 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 during the regular season.
The match starts at 5 p.m., the first half of a Class C1-C2 championship doubleheader at Avon High School.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Lyons (19-3) goes after its first Section V crown in seven years when it takes on No. 1-seeded Harley/Allendale-Columbia (20-0) in the Class D2 final. The Wayne County league and Finger Lakes West champions square off at 5:30 p.m. at Fairport High School.
Girls swimming: The Section V Class C finals begin at 5 p.m. inside the Webster Aquatic Center, and a handful of Finger Lakes league swimmers will vie for individual titles.
Marcus Whitman senior Ashleigh Parsons will attempt to defend her championships in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She won both races during Tuesday’s preliminary-round action.
Teammate Zoey Dean, a freshman, was first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle on Tuesday. Dean placed second in the 500 freestyle last year. Palmyra-Macedon freshman Angelina Trapp qualified second behind Dean in the 500 freestyle.
Marcus Whitman junior Amy Smithling was second in the 100 backstroke in Tuesday’s preliminaries. She was runner-up in that event in 2018.
Midlakes/Red Jacket junior Kennady Perri goes after a 200 freestyle crown after swimming to third place in the preliminaries.
High school football: No. 5-seeded Canandaigua (8-1) hopes to end its 12-year championship drought when it plays Rochester’s East High School (8-1), the No. 2 seed, in the Class A final at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Opening kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Braves have won eight titles overall.
SATURDAY
College football: Hobart puts its 6-2 record on the line when Buffalo State comes to Boswell Field for the Statesmen’s lone night game of 2019. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
With victories over the Bengals and next Saturday at Rochester, the Statesmen will remain in the mix, albeit as a long shot, for an at-large berth to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
College soccer: William Smith looks to keep up its unprecedented dominance of the Liberty League when it hosts yet another conference tournament. The Herons face St. Lawrence in an 11 a.m. semifinal, followed by Vassar against Rochester Institute of Technology. The championship game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
William Smith has won a staggering 12 straight Liberty League crowns and 16 conference championships overall.
Hobart and both Keuka squads also stand two victories away from earning automatic qualification into the NCAA Division III playoffs. Hobart goes against RIT in a Liberty League semifinal at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; the Keuka women take on Penn St.-Harrisburg in a North Eastern Athletic Conference semifinal on the campus of Penn State-Berks; and the Keuka men square off against Penn State-Abington in a NEAC semifinal at Penn State-Harrisburg.
Girls soccer: Marion senior Chloe DeLyser has put together the most decorated career of any girls soccer player in New York state history. For the second time in her six-year varsity career, the Black Knights have advanced to the state tournament.
Marion (19-1) will face Section VI-champion Frewsburg (15-4-1) in Saturday’s quarterfinals at Williamsville East High School. Opening kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.
DeLyser scored three goals and assisted on three more in Marion’s 8-3 triumph over Warsaw in Section V’s Class C play-in game earlier this week. She has 333 goals and 155 assists for her career, both state records.