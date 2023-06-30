The Lyons Central School District recently celebrated the 2022-23 athletic year after a lot of hard work was put in by coaches and players, leading to a lot of success.
The boys basketball team won the Class C3 Section V championship on March 5 with a win over Wheatland-Chili in the title game at Blue Cross Arena. The Lions carried that momentum to two more postseason victories to set them up in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional.
John J.C. Walker was named the New York State Class C Boys Basketball Player of the Year for his efforts in guiding his team.
Walker’s senior teammate Jacob Sides was named Lyons Boys Athlete of the Year. Sides also received Most Valuable Player for football this year as well.
Walker was the team MVP for boys basketball and junior teammate Michael Briggs earned the Coaches Award for the boys basketball team this season.
Kara Stephens was named Lyons’ Girls Athlete of the Year. Stephens was a three-sport athlete, playing on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
Stephens’ volleyball and basketball squads both made it to the sectional semifinals in their respective classes. She was named team MVP for volleyball while junior teammate Hailey Battle was selected for the Coaches Award.
Sophomore Jayla Bell earned team MVP for the girls basketball team and her junior teammate Milleniyah Glanton received the Coaches Award for basketball as well. First-year head coach Calvin Betts won the Dean Schott Coach of the Year Award for varsity sports after earning the top-seed in the Class C2 sectional bracket this year.
Erik Benderski, the modified football coach won the Dean Schott Coach of the Year Award for junior varsity/modified sports.
Senior Jenna Conaway won the Ron Wheat Track & Field Memorial Award. Conaway was named MVP of the girls cross country team.
The Athletic Director Award went to Jason Hunt-Mclean for the boys and Bria Romano for the girls. Hunt-Mclean was the lone athlete to receive multiple team MVP awards with cross country and indoor track & field. Romano was named to the Coaches Award for swimming and diving in the fall season while Rita Romano was named team MVP.
The girls tennis team also made the Class B2 sectional semifinals this season and senior Kendra Stowell was named team MVP while her senior teammate Paige Outman earned the Coaches Award.