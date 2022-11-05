LYONS — The Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame inductions for the Class of 2022 are just around the corner.
The ceremony takes place at Club 86 in Geneva on Nov. 12. A cocktail reception will kick things off at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door so the HoF Committee requests that tickets be reserved as soon as possible.
Tickets are available by contacting committee member Wendy Odit at wodit@lyonscsd.org or Athletic Director Zac Young at zyoung1@lyonscsd.org. You may also call the Lyons Middle- High School at (315) 946-2200.
The Class includes two contributors, four individual athletes and one team.
Here is a look at the Class of 2022 inductees:
Harry DeCook, Contributor
Harold “Harry” DeCook graduated from Geneseo before becoming a teacher at Lyons Central School. He taught math for 24 years before going back to school to earn his administrative degree. He then became the principal at Lyons for 10 years before retiring.
DeCook was the varsity softball coach at Lyons and his 1989 team was inducted into the Lyons Hall of Fame. The team had an undefeated 21-0 season and won the Wayne County League Championship. His teams won three league titles in a row during his stint as head coach.
DeCook was an original member of the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. After Ron Smith came up with the idea for his senior project, DeCook researched how other schools ran their ceremony. He took pride in helping run a great ceremony as well as honor the former athletic players and teams from years past. He was the chairman of the committee for several years and helped turn the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame into one of the most prestigious in the area.
After retirement, DeCook and his wife Carol continued attending numerous Lyons athletic events. They spent winters in Florida and enjoyed time traveling to see family, which always brought him great joy. He also continued to chair the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
He was a proud father of Doug, Tim, Stacey, and Ed along with grandchildren Kaia, Maddox, Jackson, Dekota, Emily, and Alexis.
Cesar Ortiz, Contributor
Cesar Ortiz has been a valuable community member and promoter of Lyons athletics for several years. A lifetime Lyons resident, he was and continues to be a valuable resource for all Lyons sports and is a fixture at the Lyons Community Center.
In high school, Ortiz participated in four years of baseball and won the Sportsmanship Award as a senior. He was the equipment manager for the football team and kept the scoreboard and book for volleyball and basketball games. If a game was taking place, Ortiz was either working it, playing in it, or attending as a fan.
Ortiz is best known as the director of the Lyons Community Center. He developed the in-house basketball and indoor soccer programs with Junior Kemp and Sue Mack. He currently runs the Little League program and plays a major organizational role with the Youth Football Program. He also runs and organizes youth camps and presided over the summer program.
As a community member, Ortiz leads the Cardinals at the Little League level. His teams have won multiple championships and he has run the entire league for over a decade. He has coached indoor soccer, in-house basketball, travel basketball, travel baseball, as well as travel soccer throughout his career.
He was named Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2012 and became a Certified National Youth Sports Administrator in 2018.
At the high school level, he has been an assistant for varsity baseball and modified basketball. Over the years, Ortiz has served as the varsity bowling coach and the girls modified basketball coach.
Ortiz continues to live in Lyons with his longtime girlfriend Laura Frere and his children Elizabeth and Dezmond Ortiz. He continues to be involved with his community as well as continuing with his role as the director of the Lyons Community Center.
Barbara (Sipes) Chiponis, Class of 1979
Chiponis was a three-sport athlete at Lyons Central School in soccer, volleyball and track. She lettered all four years in track and field and three years in soccer and volleyball. She was the team’s second leading scorer in soccer as a senior.
Chiponis excelled in track and ran in multiple events. Throughout a decorated career, she participated mainly in the 220-yard run, the 440-yard run, the 110 hurdles, and the 440-yard and 880-yard relays. In her junior year, she helped lead the team to an 8-2 record and earned a second-place finish at sectionals. She broke the school record in the 440-yard her junior year with a time of 62.1 seconds and was a part of the relay team that broke the 440-yard record.
In Chiponis’ senior season, she helped lead the team to an undefeated record. The team took first place in the league as well as earned a sectional title. Chiponis took first place in the sectional meet in the 400 and took second in the 200. She was a member of the 400-yard relay team that won sectionals as well.
Chiponis lived in Minnesota with her husband of 38 years, Gregg. She worked in medical device regulatory affairs for over 25 years.
Phil Rice, Class of 1978
Phil Rice was a three sport athlete who excelled in track and field and football. He was a four-year member of the varsity track and field team and a three-year member of the football team. He also played varsity basketball his senior year.
In football, Rice played wingback and quarterback. He was the starting quarterback in his junior and senior years, leading his team to a Section V championship his senior year and league championships in both seasons. His team was undefeated in his senior season and suffered only one loss in his junior year. Rice was named First-Team All-Conference his senior year and was also named a captain of the team. He scored the winning touchdown over rival DeSales with less than two minutes to play in a memorable moment for the squad.
Rice also excelled in track and field. He held the record for the mile and 880-yard run as well as being part of teams that had records in the mile and two-mile run. In his first attempt at running the mile in a meet, he broke the school record with a time of 4:44. He suffered only three defeats in the mile during his entire career. He was a sectional champion in the mile in his sophomore season and also was a part of a sectional relay that year. Phil was awarded the Most Valuable Player as a senior and also earned the Superior Track Performance Award as a sophomore.
Rice is recently retired and enjoys spending time with his wife Joyce and three boys, Preston, Liam and Aidan.
Amy (DeSain) Shaffer, Class of 1988
Amy (DeSain) Shaffer was a four-sport athlete at Lyons Central School, participating in varsity soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball and earning 14 varsity letters during her career.
A four-year starter in softball, Shaffer helped lead her team to league titles in 1987 and 1988. She was named a second-team Wayne County all-star as a freshman and was selected for the first-team her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. A three-year starter in soccer, she was named Honorable Mention her freshman campaign and earned second-team status her sophomore and junior years.
Shaffer also was a three-year starter in basketball and volleyball during her athletic career and was named the Female Athlete of the Year in her senior year.
Shaffer has two beautiful adult children, Michaela and Caitlin. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Paul, for 29 years. Shaffer worked in the financial service industry for 26 years and now proudly serves as the Town Clerk for the Town of Lyons. She has coached Little League softball along with dedicating her time coaching youth soccer and basketball at the Lyons Community Center.
Jacqueline C. Tricarico, Class of 2006
Jacqueline Tricarico was a two-sport athlete who excelled in the sports of volleyball and softball. She had an accomplished high school career and carried her athletic ability into numerous endurance events as well as body building competitions as an adult.
In softball, Jacqueline was a three-year starter who played numerous positions. She had a batting average of .437 her senior year with 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored. She had a slugging percentage of .690 that season and batted .368 for the season.
In volleyball, Jacqueline was a two-year starter. As a junior, she was named First-Team All-League and led the team in assists. She was a member of the Class C All-Tournament team and helped lead Lyons to its first sectional championship. Named captain her senior year, Jacqueline again led the team in assists and helped lead the team win back-to-back sectional titles. She was named the Class DD Sectional MVP as well as First-Team All-League. In her two years as a starting setter, the team went 45-3 and 24-0 in the league. Two of the three losses were to the eventual state champions.
Coach Matthew Barr would say, “Jacqueline is the toughest athlete I have ever coached. She was the ultimate teammate who made everyone around her better.”
After high school, Jacqueline accrued quite an impressive athletic resume. In endurance sports, she has completed many half and full marathons in Chicago and qualified for the famous Boston Marathon. She has competed in 200-mile relay races, 10Ks and endurance obstacle events. Recently she finished two half Ironman triathlons and is training for a full Ironman. She has also placed in the top of several body building events for her weight class.
Jacqueline’s athletic accomplishments are more impressive since she is totally blind in her left eye. She was told at a young age that she would not be able to play sports due to her diagnosis of reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome. Jacqueline has been and continues to be a true inspiration for all.
1995-96 Boys Bowling
The 1996 boys bowling team won the only bowling Section V title in school history. Led by Coach Mike French, the team steadily improved throughout the season before coming home with the championship.
The team finished third in a very competitive league. The high average was 184 by D.J. Lichtenwalter and high series of 676. Members of the team were Thomas Hunt, Jamie Wagner, Scott Raes, Brian Carnevale, Andrew Lowe, Lichtenwalter and coach French.