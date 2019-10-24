LYONS — Six individuals and two teams will be inducted into the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
Alexa Leo, Ed Foster, Tim DiSanto, Walter “Junior” Kemp, Latasha Coney, and Russell Watson will be enshrined, as will the 1969 Wayne County golf team — three Lyons players were on it — and the 1996-97 girls basketball team.
This Class of 2019 will be honored Saturday as part of a dinner and ceremony planned for Club 86 in Geneva. A cocktail hour is set for 5 p.m., followed by dinner and inductions.
On Friday, there will be a meet-and-greet with the Class of 2019 at Wayne Hills Country Club. That event starts at 7 p.m., and reservations are not required.
Tickets to Saturday’s banquet cost $30. To buy them, send a check to Lyons Hall of Fame, Wendy Odit, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Call Director of Athletics Steve Veeder at (315) 946-2250 with questions.
Here is a closer look at this year’s honorees:
INDIVIDUALS
Latasha Coney
Class of 2005
Coney played varsity volleyball and basketball throughout her high school years.
She was an All-Wayne County league selection in each of her four volleyball campaigns, including First-Team appearances as a junior and senior. The Lions were Class DDD runner-up in her freshman year; Wayne County league champions for the first time since 1984, and sectional runner-up again, in her sophomore year; league champions in her junior season; and league and Section V champions (for the first time) in her senior year. Lyons defeated Clyde-Savannah three times in 2004, the last time in the sectional final. Coney was named Player of the Year and Section V tournament MVP after leading the team in kills and aces.
Coney excelled in basketball too from her point-guard spot. The Lions were unbeaten in league play in her freshman year; went 21-2, repeated as league champ and made it to the sectional finals when she was a sophomore; and captured a Section V title and advanced to the state semifinals during her senior campaign. Coney was named Class CC sectional MVP that year, was chosen as Finger Lakes Times Player of the Year, and made the All-Greater Rochester First Team.
Coney attended William Smith College and played basketball for four years.
She lives in Canandaigua with her three sons, Jayden, 7; Julius, 5; and Josiah, 1. She has worked for the Department of Veteran Affairs and other government agencies, specializing in mental health and alcohol and opiate addiction. Coney has been accepted into the Medaille College 2020 doctoral program in clinical psychology.
Timothy DiSanto
Class of 1982
DiSanto played football, basketball and baseball at Lyons.
He capped his two-year varsity football career with All-Finger Lakes West First- and Second-Team honors at linebacker and offensive guard, respectively.
He played guard on the basketball team as a junior and senior. During his junior year, the team was Wayne County league champion with an overall record of 23-1. They won Class B sectionals before seeing their unbeaten season end in the first round of states. In DiSanto’s senior year the team repeated as league and Section V Class B champs with a record of 25-1. Their only loss was in state finals. He was MVP of the Waterloo Tip-Off Tournament, co-team MVP and assist leader with 11 per game, and a member of the Section V Class B and state Class C all-tournament teams.
In baseball, DiSanto pitched and played third base as a junior. As a senior he was All-Wayne County First Team at second base.
DiSanto was named Lyons’ Co-Senior Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
After high school, he played basketball at Cayuga Community College, and earned degrees from Cayuga, Nazareth College, SUNY Brockport and SUNY Oswego. He has coached baseball and basketball at Harley/Allendale-Columbia, East Rochester, Midlakes, Victor, Keuka College and RIT. DiSanto was named Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year in 2004 at Victor.
He lives in Victor and teaches special education at Victor Primary School. He was married to Julie for 24 years and is the father of sons TJ and Jacob and daughter Lauren.
Ed “Snake” Foster
Class of 1975
Foster played football and basketball, and competed on the track and field team, at Lyons.
Foster was a starter on the varsity football team his senior year at wide receiver and defensive end.
During his sophomore year, he broke the school record for the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 1 inch. In his junior year, he broke his own record with a jump of 6-2. He also set a school record for the 110 high hurdles with a time of 15.4 seconds. He went on to win the Section V Class B high jump and placed third in the 110 high hurdles. Foster excelled again in his senior year, eclipsing his own marks in the high jump (6-3) and high hurdles (:14.9). He also ran on the very successful 880-yard relay. Foster and teammate Curtis Moody qualified for the state meet, the first time in Lyons history that two boys qualified for states, after he had repeated as county champion in the high jump and high hurdles.
In basketball, Foster was named All-League First Team as a junior and a senior. He averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds per game his junior year. During his senior year Lyons won the sectional championship, and Foster averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds. That 1974-75 team was inducted into the Lyons Hall of Fame in 2007. He was named to the Wayne County Basketball League All-Star team that season, the only unanimous choice by the nine league coaches.
Foster is retired and lives in Newark.
Walter “Junior” Kemp
Class of 1989
Kemp played three years of varsity basketball, baseball and football. He captained the basketball and baseball teams his junior and senior years, and was an All-League selection in all three sports both seasons.
In baseball, Kemp was awarded Best Defensive Player (1988) and Best Defensive Outfielder (1989). The centerfielder was named All-Wayne County First Team as a senior.
He won the top receiver award and Black Glove Award in football in 1988.
In Kemp’s senior year of basketball he was on the All-Greater Rochester Third Team and the Rochester Super 15. The Lions were state and Federation champions in 1989, finishing with a record of 28-1. Kemp held the nation’s leading scorer, Marcus Whitfield, to 13 points in the state regional round; Whitfield had been averaging 46 points a game. Kemp finished as the school’s all-time assist leader with 636.
Kemp played basketball at Monroe Community College for two years, with the Tribunes going 54-8 during that period. He was named Defensive Player of the Year his sophomore year. Kemp then moved on to Roberts Wesleyan and led them to the best record in school history with 24 wins. He was named to All Region/League honors and All-America Honorable Mention after averaging 18 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals per game. He graduated from Roberts with a degree in sociology.
Kemp has remained involved in athletics, having coached numerous AAU basketball groups and high school baseball, basketball, soccer and football teams. He also coached high school girls basketball and women’s hoops at Finger Lakes Community College.
Kemp, who lives in Irondequoit, owns Kemp Youth Sports Epic Elite Athletics and is a social worker for the National Call Center for Suicide Prevention for Veterans and Active Military. He is the father of Derrick, 24; Drae, 23; Drew, 17; Donovan, 11; and adopted son Frankie Coney.
Alexandra (Leo) Gamble
Class of 2006
“Lexi” was a three-sport athlete all four years at Lyons. In her freshman year she played soccer, basketball and softball. She stayed with soccer, but switched to indoor and outdoor track and field her final three years. She graduated as class salutatorian and Lyons’ Female Athlete of the Year.
In soccer, Leo was selected to the Section V All-Star Europe touring team in 2005, playing in Germany and the Netherlands. Her senior year, she was team captain, team MVP and an All-Wayne County First-Team selection.
She excelled in track and field. Leo remains the Lyons record holder for the indoor 1,000-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs and 4x800-meter relay. She is the Lyons outdoor record holder in the 1,500 and 3,000 runs and 2,000-meter steeplechase. She was the 2006 Section V champion for the indoor 1,500 and outdoor 3,000. She was All-Wayne County First Team from 2004-2006, and All-Greater Rochester First Team in 2006. She was a 2006 state finalist in the 3000.
Leo attended SUNY Geneseo, where she was a member of the school’s NCAA Division III runner-up squad. In 2006, she toured Brazil representing Geneseo, and was a member of the Northeast Regional collegiate summer team.
She earned a bachelor’s in biology and a master’s in physician assistant studies.
Leo is a member of the Revolution Running Club in Denver. Her goal is to complete all of the world’s major marathons. She has checked Chicago, New York City, Berlin, Boston and London off that list, setting a personal best each time. She needs only Tokyo to accomplish her goal.
She works as a Musculoskeletal Radiology physician assistant at the University of Colorado. She married Ryan Gamble on Aug. 24. The couple lives in Denver.
Russel Watson
Class of 1980
Watson was chosen as Lyons Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
He was All-Finger Lakes West First Team at split end and Second Team at defensive back as a senior, and All-Greater Rochester Honorable Mention at split end. He also served as Lyons’ placekicker and punter. He still holds the school record for the longest punt, 72 yards, against Mynderse Academy his junior year. He received the Albert S. Atwood Award and The Player With Unlimited Desire “PUD” Award.
Watson played on the 1979-80 basketball state champions. During basketball, he received the Player With Unlimited Desire Award.
He was a four-year veteran of the track and field team. During his junior year, he set a school record and won sectionals in the 440-yard dash with a time of 52.5 seconds, and high-jumped 6 feet, 2 inches. He also ran a 22.9-second split on the Section V 880-yard relay. During his senior year, he won sectionals in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He was the MVP of the track team.
Watson competed in track and field at Herkimer, where he established the 4x400 relay school record of 3:26.7, including his 50.9-second split. He won the Region III championship in the 110 high hurdles.
He earned an associate degree from Herkimer, a bachelor’s from SUNY Brockport and a master’s in adapted physical education.
Watson and his wife, Karen, have been married 24 years. They live in Marbletown (Arcadia). They have two grown daughters, Sarah and Jessica, and four grandchildren.
Watson, who has coached track and field for 28 years, works in the Clyde-Savannah school district.
TEAMS
1969 Wayne County Golf
Golf sectionals, in their formative years, involved county-represented teams rather than individual schools.
In the spring of 1969, all high schools in Wayne County played a qualifier round at Newark Country Club. The four lowest individual scores qualified and made up the team that would represent Wayne County at sectionals.
Lyons golfers Jeff Boice, Tim Coluzzi and Bob Santelli joined Jim Witt of Newark on the team. The quartet then played all of the other counties from Section V, including Monroe and Seneca. The Wayne County team defeated every other county, boasting an 8-stroke margin of victory. It marked the only time Wayne County won the Section V championship in that format.
The American Legion Golf Award was given to Boice in 1968-69, Santelli in 1969-70 and Coluzzi in 1970-71.
1996-97 Girls Basketball
This group of Lions won the program’s first sectional championship with a 52-48 triumph over Cal-Mum in the Class CC title game. The game came down to the wire, with eighth-grader Janitha Knight and senior Amy Maslyn sinking key free throws to seal the victory.
The girls’ regular-season record for the year was 16-2 league and 16-4 overall.
Breynn Trombino was voted All-Wayne County First Team, named MVP of the Class CC tournament, chosen to the Finger Lakes Times Fab Five and played in the Ronald McDonald Exceptional Senior All-Star Game. Junior Staci Bartishevich was a member of Section V Class CC All-Tournament team. Knight was named All-Wayne County Honorable Mention. Coach Jim Miller received Honorable Mention for the Finger Lakes Times Coach of the Year and coached in the Ronald McDonald game.
Tiffany Quagliata, Tracey Johnson, Calanne VanLaeken and Amanda Bridger rounded out the Lions’ roster that season.