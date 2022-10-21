Lyons-Midlakes football
Lions junior running back Stefonn Pinkston (21) gets the handoff and runs up the left side past several Midlakes players in the first quarter of Friday night’s regular season finale.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

NEWARK — The end of the regular season came to a close for many Section V schools on Friday night and Midlakes and Lyons/Sodus football teams ended their respective regular seasons against each other at Newark High School.

The Lions came out on top with a 30-13 win and though Dave Whitcomb and the Screaming Eagles (4-4) would have preferred to end the regular season on a win, they — and the Lions (5-2) — march on to the postseason.

It’s been quite some time for both programs since they last saw 11-man sectional action. Lyons/Sodus played a postseason game in 2021 but as an 8-man squad. Brad Steve will lead the Lions into the 11-man sectional tournament for the first time as the head coach.

As for Midlakes, the team has come a long way since Dave Whitcomb took over coaching duties. The Screaming Eagles had not won a game in over two seasons when Whitcomb took over and though they showed bright spots in 2021, they failed to make sectionals.

Midlakes got off to a scorching start in 2022 with three straight wins to open up the year. The team added another against Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield and have secured a spot in the eight-team Class C bracket.

