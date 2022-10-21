NEWARK — The end of the regular season came to a close for many Section V schools on Friday night and Midlakes and Lyons/Sodus football teams ended their respective regular seasons against each other at Newark High School.
The Lions came out on top with a 30-13 win and though Dave Whitcomb and the Screaming Eagles (4-4) would have preferred to end the regular season on a win, they — and the Lions (5-2) — march on to the postseason.
It’s been quite some time for both programs since they last saw 11-man sectional action. Lyons/Sodus played a postseason game in 2021 but as an 8-man squad. Brad Steve will lead the Lions into the 11-man sectional tournament for the first time as the head coach.
As for Midlakes, the team has come a long way since Dave Whitcomb took over coaching duties. The Screaming Eagles had not won a game in over two seasons when Whitcomb took over and though they showed bright spots in 2021, they failed to make sectionals.
Midlakes got off to a scorching start in 2022 with three straight wins to open up the year. The team added another against Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield and have secured a spot in the eight-team Class C bracket.