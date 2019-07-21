LYONS — Kenzie Alexanian and Anthony Keith were honored with the top athletic awards for the 2018-19 year at Lyons High School.
The 2019 graduates, each of whom played three sports, were selected as the school’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
Alexanian played three varsity seasons of volleyball, indoor track and field, and softball. Keith wrestled for four varsity seasons, was a member of the outdoor track and field varsity squad for three years, and played two years of varsity football.
Another 2019 graduate, Michael Armstrong, received the Ron Wheat Track & Field Memorial Award. It’s given to a senior who displayed significant improvement throughout their high school career, has a strong work ethic, and perseveres.
The Dean Schott Coach of the Year Awards, which are voted on by the coaching staff, are given to a JV and varsity coach based upon the coach’s ability to get the most out of the talent they have. Boys basketball coaches Dean Schott II (varsity) and Paul DiSanto (JV) were the recipients.
Longtime track and field coach Roger Clark was recognized for his retirement. Clark received the Lynn Tewksbury Memorial Award presented by the Wayne-Finger Lakes Track and Field Officials Association.
Alexanian and Armstrong were two of 16 athletes honored for earning 12 or more JV and varsity letters in high school. The others: Ryan Bantel, Eddie Casalmir, Alison Cook, Jasmine David, Laura Galbraith, Charlotte Groom, Melanie Higgins, Steven Hughes, Kerel Kelly, Cierra Moody, Andrew Norris, Xavier Reeves, Caitlin Shaffer and Aria Smith.
The following teams were honored for achieving New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete status: girls volleyball, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls indoor track and field, winter cheerleading, softball, and girls outdoor track and field.
The girls volleyball and boys basketball teams were feted for winning league championships, as were Armstrong (indoor pole vault) and Moody (outdoor discus).
The boys basketball team and Armstrong (indoor and outdoor pole vault) were honored for their Section V titles, while the 4x800-meter outdoor relay of Keith, Liam Dietschler, Trent Donnelly and Derrick Tandle were recognized for their second-place effort at sectionals.
Armstrong (indoor and outdoor track and field) and Bantel (indoor track and field) were recognized for competing in state championships.
Here is a list of award winners in individual sports:
FALL
Football
Sportsmanship — Andrew Norris
Atwood Award — Justin Smith
Corey Oakleaf Memorial Offensive Player of the Year — David Weaver
Kirk Krebbeks Memorial Defensive Player of the Year — Anthony Keith
Coaches Award — Xavier Reeves
Player of Unlimited Desire — Steve Hughes
Girls Volleyball
Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian
Girls Tennis
Sportsmanship — Ellie Casalmir
Boys Cross Country
Most Improved — Derrick Tandle
Coaches Award — Liam Dietschler
Cheerleading
Sportsmanship — Aria Smith
WINTER
Boys Basketball
MVP — Justice Smith
Most Improved — Aaron Romero
Sportsmanship — Scotty Norris
Wrestling
MVP — Anthony Keith
Most Improved — Zack Abbott
Rookie of the Year — Cyrus Pullen
Sportsmanship — Jordan Owen
Boys Bowling
Sportsmanship — Chase Schleede
Girls Bowling
Sportsmanship — Madison Eagley
Boys Indoor Track & Field
MVPs — Michael Armstrong, Ryan Bantel
Sportsmanship — Ethan Gould
Girls Indoor Track & Field
MVP — Morgan Richardson
Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian
Cheerleading
Sportsmanship — Aria Smith
SPRING
Baseball
MVP — Hunter Bastian
Sportsmanship — Scotty Norris
Softball
MVPs — Kenzie Alexanian, Taylor Richardson
Most Improved — Liz Krause
Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian
Boys Tennis
Sportsmanship — Seteh Nesbitt
Golf
Sportsmanship — Jeremiah Wigfield
Boys Track & Field
Outstanding Performers — Michael Armstrong, Anthony Keith
Most Improved — Derrick Tandle
Sportsmanship — Derrick Tandle
Andrea Everhart Scholarship — Ryan Bantel
Girls Track & Field
Outstanding Performer — Cierra Moody
Career Award — Melanie Higgins
Sportsmanship — Bailey Kehoe
