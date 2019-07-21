LYONS — Kenzie Alexanian and Anthony Keith were honored with the top athletic awards for the 2018-19 year at Lyons High School.

The 2019 graduates, each of whom played three sports, were selected as the school’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Alexanian played three varsity seasons of volleyball, indoor track and field, and softball. Keith wrestled for four varsity seasons, was a member of the outdoor track and field varsity squad for three years, and played two years of varsity football.

Another 2019 graduate, Michael Armstrong, received the Ron Wheat Track & Field Memorial Award. It’s given to a senior who displayed significant improvement throughout their high school career, has a strong work ethic, and perseveres.

The Dean Schott Coach of the Year Awards, which are voted on by the coaching staff, are given to a JV and varsity coach based upon the coach’s ability to get the most out of the talent they have. Boys basketball coaches Dean Schott II (varsity) and Paul DiSanto (JV) were the recipients.

Longtime track and field coach Roger Clark was recognized for his retirement. Clark received the Lynn Tewksbury Memorial Award presented by the Wayne-Finger Lakes Track and Field Officials Association.

Alexanian and Armstrong were two of 16 athletes honored for earning 12 or more JV and varsity letters in high school. The others: Ryan Bantel, Eddie Casalmir, Alison Cook, Jasmine David, Laura Galbraith, Charlotte Groom, Melanie Higgins, Steven Hughes, Kerel Kelly, Cierra Moody, Andrew Norris, Xavier Reeves, Caitlin Shaffer and Aria Smith.

The following teams were honored for achieving New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete status: girls volleyball, girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls indoor track and field, winter cheerleading, softball, and girls outdoor track and field.

The girls volleyball and boys basketball teams were feted for winning league championships, as were Armstrong (indoor pole vault) and Moody (outdoor discus).

The boys basketball team and Armstrong (indoor and outdoor pole vault) were honored for their Section V titles, while the 4x800-meter outdoor relay of Keith, Liam Dietschler, Trent Donnelly and Derrick Tandle were recognized for their second-place effort at sectionals.

Armstrong (indoor and outdoor track and field) and Bantel (indoor track and field) were recognized for competing in state championships.

Here is a list of award winners in individual sports:

FALL

Football

Sportsmanship — Andrew Norris

Atwood Award — Justin Smith

Corey Oakleaf Memorial Offensive Player of the Year — David Weaver

Kirk Krebbeks Memorial Defensive Player of the Year — Anthony Keith

Coaches Award — Xavier Reeves

Player of Unlimited Desire — Steve Hughes

Girls Volleyball

Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian

Girls Tennis

Sportsmanship — Ellie Casalmir

Boys Cross Country

Most Improved — Derrick Tandle

Coaches Award — Liam Dietschler

Cheerleading

Sportsmanship — Aria Smith

WINTER

Boys Basketball

MVP — Justice Smith

Most Improved — Aaron Romero

Sportsmanship — Scotty Norris

Wrestling

MVP — Anthony Keith

Most Improved — Zack Abbott

Rookie of the Year — Cyrus Pullen

Sportsmanship — Jordan Owen

Boys Bowling

Sportsmanship — Chase Schleede

Girls Bowling

Sportsmanship — Madison Eagley

Boys Indoor Track & Field

MVPs — Michael Armstrong, Ryan Bantel

Sportsmanship — Ethan Gould

Girls Indoor Track & Field

MVP — Morgan Richardson

Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian

Cheerleading

Sportsmanship — Aria Smith

SPRING

Baseball

MVP — Hunter Bastian

Sportsmanship — Scotty Norris

Softball

MVPs — Kenzie Alexanian, Taylor Richardson

Most Improved — Liz Krause

Sportsmanship — Kenzie Alexanian

Boys Tennis

Sportsmanship — Seteh Nesbitt

Golf

Sportsmanship — Jeremiah Wigfield

Boys Track & Field

Outstanding Performers — Michael Armstrong, Anthony Keith

Most Improved — Derrick Tandle

Sportsmanship — Derrick Tandle

Andrea Everhart Scholarship — Ryan Bantel

Girls Track & Field

Outstanding Performer — Cierra Moody

Career Award — Melanie Higgins

Sportsmanship — Bailey Kehoe

