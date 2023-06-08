UNION SPRINGS — Cayuga Lake is on fire — literally and figuratively.
The smoke blowing through upstate New York from the Canadian wildfires has created a very unique environment for the 80 pros on the Bass Pro Tour competing on Cayuga Lake this week, as many of the anglers fished Wednesday in an orange-tinted haze, with low visibility conditions. The good news is it had zero effect on the fishing, however, as Cayuga Lake showed out again and demonstrated why it is one of the premiere fisheries in the country.
Pro Cody Meyer of Star, Idaho, caught seven scorable bass Wednesday, with his best five weighing 26 pounds, 11 ounces, to lead Day 1 for Qualifying Group B of the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake Presented by ATG by Wrangler. Pro Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, sits just 10 ounces behind Meyer in second place with five bass weighing 26-1.
As per the typical qualifying rotation, the 40 anglers in Group B had off day on Thursday, while the 40 anglers competing in Group A wrapped up their two-day Qualifying Round of competition. Group B will conclude their Qualifying Round on Friday.
Meyer came into the day with a couple of patterns in mind, but it turned out he only needed one — fishing for spawning smallmouth.
“I had a couple of smallmouth marked on beds from practice, but I really didn’t plan to focus on smallmouth all day,” Meyer said in a press release. “I thought I would catch a few spawning then move to the grass for largemouth, but the smallmouth I found were just too big to pass up.”
Meyer caught all of his scorable bass Wednesday on a drop-shot rig, using a Yamamoto Shad Shape worm on the southern end of the lake. While he was focused on spawners, it turned out that the smallmouth didn’t necessarily care about the bottom composition of where they built their beds. It was more about the general area, according to Meyer.
“I caught one on a bluff and one on a boat dock, but it was more about this 5-mile stretch of water,” Meyer said. “These fish were all massive and anchored down hard in that area. If you could find them, there was a good chance you could get them to bite.”
Meyer looks to have a similar plan going hitting the water on Friday to make the cut.
“I want to get down south again and keep trying to look for smallmouth,” Meyer went on to say. “It was just so windy and rough today that it was really hard to go looking for them after the second period. Everyone is catching them so well right now I’m going to need another really good day just to make the cut.
Overall, there were 346 scorable bass weighing 1,203 pounds, 10 ounces caught by the 40 pros Wednesday, which included 30 5-pounders and three 6-pounders.
Throwing a spinnerbait, Greg Vinson caught a 6-pound, 14-ounce largemouth in Period 3 to earn Wednesday’s $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award. Berkley awards $1,000 to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass each day, and a $3,000 bonus to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass of the tournament.
The six-day bass-fishing event showcases 80 of the top professional anglers in the world, competing for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable Angler of the Year (AOY) points in hopes of qualifying for the General Tire Heavy Hitters All-Star event and REDCREST 2024, the Bass Pro Tour championship.
The 40 Anglers in Group A compete in their two-day qualifying round on Tuesday and Thursday – the 40 anglers in Group B on Wednesday and Friday. After each two-day qualifying round is complete, the top 20 anglers from each group advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round. In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining 40 anglers compete to finish in the top 10 to advance to the Championship Round. In Sunday’s final day Championship Round, weight carries over from the Knockout Round and the angler with the heaviest two-day total wins the top prize of $100,000.
Anglers will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. ET each day from Frontenac Park, located at 15 Creamery Road in Union Springs. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the park beginning at 4 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLFNOW! live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.