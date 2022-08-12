UNION SPRINGS — Eighty-one pounds was all that was needed to win the six-day Major League Fishing tournament on Cayuga Lake. But just to be safe, Dustin Connell reeled in 96 pounds worth of smallmouth bass to win the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits.
To top it all, Connell won the $100,000 prize catching just smallmouth bass in a field that caught more than 80% largemouth.
Dustin Connell caught 25 smallmouth bass for an exact total of 96 pounds, 12 ounces on Thursday to claim his second silver-and-red BPT trophy in six months.
“I am shook up. This is unbelievable,” an emotional Connell said in his post-game interview. “I worked so hard for this tournament man. I sat out here and battled these waves, every day, and I practiced so hard, from daylight to dark. It’s so special to win two in one year. This is just nuts.
“I’d only been here once before — I came here a couple of years ago for an MLF Cup event on Cayuga,” Connell continued. “I only caught two bass, all day long. And now we’re holding the trophy up. And to win it with smallmouth – this is unreal.”
Connell spent the tournament drop-shotting a variety of baits, using his Lowrance ActiveTarget forward-facing sonar to follow the roaming schools of smallmouth.
“I caught all of my fish this week on a spinning rod. I had seven or eight of them tied up every day,” Connell said. “I was using 12-pound Gold Label Seaguar (fluorocarbon), and a variety of different baits. I was using a (Googan) Drag N Drop in green-pumpkin. I caught a bunch of key fish on it around all of the structure. For the suspended fish, I caught them on a shad bait. Just following them around. They love to roam during the summer and that’s the best way to catch them.”
The victory tied Connell with Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe for second-most career wins on the Bass Pro Tour all-time list with three. Jacob Wheeler, who finished runner-up to Connell this week, has the most Bass Pro Tour wins with five.
“I look at guys like Jacob and Ott, and to even be mentioned in the same conversation with them, as that type of fisherman… my gosh,” Connell said. “I’m just a kid out here, living his dream. I am so blessed to get this win.”
Overall, there were 158 scorable bass weighing 519 pounds, 13 ounces caught by the final 10 pros on Thursday.
Brookeland, Texas pro Dakota Ebare earned Thursday’s Championship Round $1,000 Berkley Big Bass award, and the $3,000 Berkley Big Bass award for the overall largest bass of the event, with a massive 7-pound, 10-ounce smallmouth that bit a Strike King Baby Z-Too during Period 1. Ebare’s giant smallmouth was just 10 ounces shy of the New York state record that was set on Cayuga Lake in late June.
After six regular-season events in the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season, reigning Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) Jacob Wheeler leads with 459 points with just one event left in the regular season, while Jordan Lee is in second place with 394 points. Wheeler also earned a nice payout of $45,000 for second place.
Dayton, Tennessee’s Andy Morgan sits in third with 373 points. Texas pro Alton Jones currently sits in fourth place with 356.5 points, while Randall Tharp rounds out the top five with 352 points.
Television coverage of the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits will premiere as a two-hour episode at 7 a.m. ET, on Saturday, Nov. 12 on the Discovery Channel.