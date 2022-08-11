UNION SPRINGS — Googan Baits pro Dustin Connell of Clanton, Alabama, caught 22 scorable bass weighing 82 pounds, 2 ounces, to best the 38 anglers competing Wednesday and win the Knockout Round at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits in Union Springs, New York. The final 10 anglers are now set, and competition will resume Thursday with the final-day Championship Round. Weights are zeroed, and the angler who catches the heaviest one-day total will earn the top payout of $100,000.

