UNION SPRINGS — Pro Michael Neal of Dayton, Tenn., who led Group B after the first day of competition, added another 14 scorable bass weighing 56 pounds, 8 ounces to finish the charge and earn the Group B Qualifying Round win Tuesday at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits.

