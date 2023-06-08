UNION SPRINGS — Bass Pro Tour angler Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, caught eight scorable bass Thursday, with his best five going for 24 pounds, 6 ounces. VanDam’s two-day total of 10 bass weighing 52 pounds, 7 ounces was enough to best the 39 other anglers in Group A and win the Qualifying Round for Group A at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake Presented by ATG by Wrangler.
“So far, the tournament is going real well for me,” VanDam said in a press release. “I feel like today was a productive day. I knew that I’d have to catch a good limit to move on to the Knockout Round, so I was able to do that early and then spend the rest of the day moving around trying to find more fish.”
Like Day One on Tuesday, VanDam caught the majority of his weight early sight-fishing with a drop-shot rig.
“When I put 28-1 on the scales, it opened everybody’s eyes that first day and it got a lot of people sight-fishing for smallmouth (today) that didn’t the first day. And some of those guys ended up getting in (to the Knockout Round). I think the majority of the field will likely be fishing for smallmouth, and probably in very similar sections of the lake. So the knockout round is going to be the real challenging day.
“I know I’m just going to have to execute,” VanDam continued. “The history that I have fishing for smallmouth this time of year definitely gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve got a lot of fish located, I’ve covered a whole lot of water, and I feel like I’ve got a really good gameplan. It’s going to come down to getting a couple of those bigger bites — it’s going to take a lot of weight just to make the Championship Round. We’ll see what happens, I’m looking forward to it.”
VanDam’s weight was two pounds heavier than his nearest competitor, pro Jared Lintner of Covington, Georgia, who finished the round in second place with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 50-7. Googan Baits pro Dustin Connell of Clanton, Alabama, boated a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 49-5 to end the round in third place, while Hot Springs, Arkansas’ Dylan Hays , finished the day in fourth place with a two-day total of 10 bass for 49-5. Reigning Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee, rounded out the top five with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 46-8.
The top 20 anglers from Group A will now have an off day from competition Friday, while the 40 anglers competing in Group B will complete their two-day qualifying round. The top 20 anglers from each group will advance to Saturday’s knockout round. In the knockout round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining 40 anglers compete to finish in the top 10 to advance to the championship round. In Sunday’s final day Championship Round, weight carries over from the Knockout Round and the angler with the heaviest two-day total wins the top prize of $100,000.
Overall, there were 317 scorable bass weighing 1,122 pounds, 7 ounces caught by the 40 pros Thursday, which included 35 5-pounders, three 6-pounders and one 7-pounder.
Lintner caught the largest five-bass weight on the day — 27 pounds, 4 ounces — and he also earned Thursday’s $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award with a 7-pound, 2-ounce smallmouth bass that he caught on a drop-shot rig — the second-largest smallmouth ever weighed in Bass Pro Tour history. Berkley awards $1,000 to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass each day, and a $3,000 bonus to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass of the tournament.
The six-day bass-fishing event showcases 80 of the top professional anglers in the world, competing for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable Angler of the Year (AOY) points in hopes of qualifying for the General Tire Heavy Hitters All-Star event and REDCREST 2024, the Bass Pro Tour championship.
