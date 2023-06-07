UNION SPRINGS — Just prior to the start of the 2023 Bass Pro Tour season, the winningest professional bass angler of all-time — Kalamazoo, Michigan’s Kevin VanDam — announced that he is retiring and that the 2023 season would be his last as a touring professional. The seven-event Bass Pro Tour season would be his farewell tour.
Tuesday, on Cayuga Lake, VanDam showed that he is not going away quietly.
He caught 12 scorable smallmouth bass, with his best five weighing 28 pounds, 1 ounce to take the early lead in Qualifying Group A on Day 1 of the of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Favorite Fishing Stage Five on Cayuga Lake Presented by ATG by Wrangler. Weights remain fairly tight throughout the remainder of the top 20, as 20 pounds, 1 ounce is the current mark to break inside the Toro Cutline and advance to the Knockout Round.
Pro Cliff Pace of Petal, Mississippi, had his best day of the year catching a limit weighing 25-15 to end the day in second place, while reigning Bally Bet Angler of the Year (AOY) Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tennessee, ended the day in third with five bass weighing 25-10.
General Tire pro Edwin Evers of Talala, Oklahoma, caught 25-3 to end the day in fourth, while B&W Trailer Hitches pro Mark Davis of Mount Ida, Arkansas, rounds out the top five with five bass weighing 24-11.
The 40 anglers in Group A will now have an off day from competition on Wednesday, while the 40 anglers competing in Group B will begin their first day of competition. Group A will resume competition on Thursday.
“Today was a really good day. I got to do what I really love to do – sight-fish for smallmouth,” VanDam said in a press release. “I love to fish that way, it’s something that I’ve been doing my whole life. Just put a spinning rod in my hand, grab a Ned rig, a drop-shot rig, a big tube — all of those finesse baits. A lot of the time they’ll bite on one cast, but today I really had to work for it.”
VanDam targeted spawning smallmouth with a mix of techniques and Strike King baits, including a Baby Z-Too, a Dream Shot and a Half Shell.
“This lake is a tremendous fishery and they’re all really healthy fish — they weigh so big,” VanDam said. “The good thing is it should keep getting better as the week goes on – there should be a lot more fish coming in. There is a huge population of bass in this lake, and they spawn the whole month of June up here.
“We’re off to a really good start, and hopefully we can do the same thing again on Thursday and then we’ll go from there,” VanDam continued. “We’re in a great position right now and I feel really good about it, but it is a long week.”
Overall, there were 444 scorable bass weighing 1,447 pounds, 2 ounces caught by the 40 pros Tuesday, which included 32 5-pounders and four 6-pounders.
Pros Dakota Ebare and Brandon Coulter tied for Tuesday’s $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award, as each weighed in a largemouth totaling 6-pounds, 9-ounces, to claim a share of the daily award. Berkley awards $1,000 to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass each day, and a $3,000 bonus to the angler who weighs the heaviest bass of the tournament.