GORHAM — The Marcus Whitman Central School District and Athletic Department is proud to announce the Class of 2021 to be inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
The inductees represent a wide array of talents and contributions to Marcus Whitman Athletics, the school district and the overall community.
The 2021 class of inductees of the Marcus Whitman Athletic Hall of Fame are: Dave Burley, Brian Western, the 1947-48 Gorham Baseball Teams, Amy Sleeman and Ron Clark.
The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Marcus Whitman High School at 7 p.m. in the newly refurbished auditorium.
The event is open to the public.
Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance or upon arrival at the event.
Face coverings will be required inside the building. Please contact the MW Athletic Office to reserve or purchase tickets at (585) 554-6441 ext. 1442 or email the Marcus Whitman Athletic Director, Paul Lahue at plahue@mwcsd.org