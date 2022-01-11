PENN YAN — Finger Lakes winters and golf don’t really mix, but golf and southern California winters certainly do.
Penn Yan resident Margie Champlin got the opportunity of a lifetime to play in an invite-only PGA golf tournament in December on the opposite side of the country in Palm Springs, Calif.
After winning the club championship at her home course of Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan, Champlin got an invitation to the second ever Professional Golf Association National Club Championship, a three-day tournament across three renowned courses.
“It was a once in a lifetime things for me, probably,” Champlin said. “It was a lot of fun and a unique experience.”
When Champlin won the club championship at Lakeside, she had no clue the tournament was a possibility or that it even existed.
The PGA National Club Championship began in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic and was delayed until spring of 2021, so it’s no wonder Champlin had no knowledge of the incipient invite-only tournament.
Lucky for Champlin, Lakeside Country Club’s pro, Bob King, knew of it, and after Champlin’s victory, he submitted an application on Champlin’s behalf as well as the other 2021 club champions from Lakeside.
“Of course I thought about it because it’s clear across the country in December and with covid and everything else,” Champlin said of her initial reaction to the invite. “So Roger and I discussed it and it was a chance of a lifetime so I said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’ so we registered.”
All of the sudden, Champlin and her caddie and partner, Roger Paddock, loaded up their gear and headed from a mild but still frigid winter to sunny California to play at Indian Wells Golf Resort, Desert Willow and PGA West.
“We played one course per day,” Champlin said. “Indian Wells had more water, Desert Willow had more bunkers and PGA was, PGA. They all were beautiful.”
Waiting for Champlin and the other club champions was a slew of gifts from the PGA that added to the pageantry of it all: free fittings from Taylormade, leather shoe bags and head covers with 2021 PGA Club Championship in Palm Springs inscribed and other tee gifts.
Though the spectacle of it all made her and every other golfer feel like a pro, there was a competition to be played, and after not playing for over a month, Champlin had to get back into the literal swing of things.
“And I had to get used to the greens, which is where I struggled the first day. So then the second day was better and the third day was best” Champlin said.
On day one at Indian Wells, Champlin shot a 96. She followed that up at Desert Willow with a 90 and then played her best in the final round of the day with an 86 at PGA West.
“The third day was PGA West so I was very happy with that,” Champlin said of her score.
Champlin finished with a score of 271, good for 43rd in the country out of 74 golfers in the 60+ age group. The winner shot an average of 75 over the course of three days for a score of 225.
Even after improving her score by four strokes in each round, Champlin earned the opportunity to experience what many golfers wish to do: Play in a PGA event, play three world-renowned golf courses and break 90.
“It wasn’t even on our bucket list and we got to do it,” Champlin said. “I would go back.”