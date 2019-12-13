GENEVA — Geneva-Waterloo swimming looks to be the team to beat in 2019-20.
Thursday afternoon featured the fourth meet for both Geneva-Waterloo and Midlakes swim teams. Entering the meet, Geneva-Waterloo boasted a 3-0 overall record and Midlakes had a 2-1 start to their season.
The Panthers dominated the water, defeating the Screaming Eagles 105-61 behind exceptional relays and individual performances.
“We knew this would be one of the more competitive meets so far this season,” Geneva-Waterloo head coach John Forbes said. “(Midlakes) has some real good swimmers and our kids stepped up today.”
Geneva-Waterloo (4-0) began things by finishing first and second in the 200 medley relay. The team of Dominic Fratto, Christopher Woody, Milo Coen De Peck and Logan Cosgrove finished first with a time of 1:47.05, 18 seconds faster than Geneva’s second team of four, who finished next with a time of 2:05.73.
In the 200 freestyle, Midlakes (2-2) had their first of six victories in the meet with David Alwardt touching the wall first with a time of 2:00.36.
The 200 individual medley was shades of Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Similar to Phelps’ .01-second victory in the 100-meter butterfly, Geneva-Waterloo’s Christopher Woody barely out-reached Midlakes’ Andrew Schoenfelder by .10 seconds to win the race and put the Panthers up 32-14 after three races.
“The emotions are always high when a ninth grader can come out and compete,” Forbes said. “He is a phenomenal athlete and he has an amazing work ethic.”
Despite losing an extremely close race, Schoenfelder rebounded to win the 100-meter butterfly by .33 seconds with a time of 1:04.40.
After setting a pool record in the 50-meter freestyle on Tuesday against NR-W, Dominic Fratto had the night off in the event. Knowing that Midlakes boasted an excellent 200 freestyle relay team, coach Forbes shuffled his lineup.
“Midlakes has a very good 200 freestyle relay, so I tweaked Dominic’s lineup so (Fratto) would be in that rely,” Forbes said. “It paid off and we swam three seconds faster.”
Logan Cosgrove ended up in Fratto’s normal place in the 50 free and won the race in 23.54 seconds.
“Logan and Dominic are two of the best swimmers in our league right now,” Forbes said. “Logan hasn’t swam for me since 10th grade. He’s come back and worked hard and it has been awesome to watch.”
Fratto did not, however, have the night off from the 100-meter freestyle, which he won by nearly two seconds over teammate Cosgrove with a time of 50.28.
Robert Burnham then scored some points for Midlakes as he took the 100 breastroke in 1:10.73 and then the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:44.89. Racing a few lanes over in the 500 freestyle was an unexpected challenger: 12-year-old Sophie Augustine, who placed third in the race with a time of 6:02.22.
“It is completely rare,” coach Forbes spoke highly of the seventh-grader. “Swimming against predominately boys, she is unbelievable and a nice kid with phenomenal drive.”
The win in the 500 freestyle courtesy of Burnham earned Midlakes seven points, but because of Geneva-Waterloo’s deep roster and talent, the Panthers were able to secure nine points in the race by finishing in the two, three and four spots.
A Panther victory in the 200 freestyle relay sealed the victory for Geneva-Waterloo with the team of Coen De Peck, Christian Eveland, Cosgrove and Fratto winning in 1:37.18.
Peter Hagedorn-Novik put some more points on the board for Midlakes with a victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.02.