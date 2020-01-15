PALMYRA — Geneva/Waterloo boys swimming has dominated the water and their opponents in their first eight meets of the winter season before falling short to Pal-Mac by a close score of 93-90 on Tuesday evening.
Despite placing first in the majority of the races, Pal-Mac’s roster depth proved to be their secret weapon in the narrow victory.
“This by far has been the best meet of the year,” said an excited Pal-Mac head coach Jason Stevens. “It’s been building and brewing throughout the year. (The meet) just was coming down to a chess match and hundredths of a second. Every race and every place mattered. I cant take anything away from Geneva/Waterloo, they are just excellent in every way.”
Despite the loss, even Geneva/Waterloo head coach John Forbes acknowledged how entertaining of a meet it was.
“We knew it was going to be a real battle,” Coach Forbes said. “Pal-Mac is well coached and (they) were prepared for this. The big difference was the depth. Hat’s off to (Pal-Mac), they had a couple kids that swam lights out. It was a pretty wild environment.”
Geneva’s Dominic Fratto continued to display his elite talent with wins in the 50 freestyle (22.17) and 100 backstroke (55.40) finishing over 10 seconds faster than Pal-Mac’s Nolan Schneggenburger, who placed second.
What makes the meet even more intriguing is that Geneva/Waterloo won all three relay races and still lost, which Red Raiders Coach Stevens said he has never seen in his 30 years in the sport.
“I’ve never seen (a team) win all three relays and still lose the meet,” Coach Stevens said. “It came down to ‘who is gonna score that fifth place point,’ it was a chess match going back and forth. Aidan (Fedor) had great swims, (Jack) Fisher stepped up as well.”
As Coach Stevens said, the Red Raiders’ victory came down to swimmers placing second, third, fourth or fifth in every single race, which was the reason why they were able to still win the meet despite having fewer first place finishes.
In the races that Pal-Mac did win, their star sophomore came to the forefront. Jackson Bay swam himself into the conversation, alongside Dominic Fratto, as one of the premiere swimmers in Section V. The sophomore finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.72 — 10 seconds faster than Geneva/Waterloo’s Michael Tierney (2:08.66) — and the 500 freestyle, in which Bay finished in 5:15.76, an astonishing 35 seconds faster than his teammate Avery Fedor.
“Jackson is a work horse,” Coach Stevens proudly said of Bay. “Everything you see in the pool and how easy he makes it look is because of the work he does outside of the pool and in it. He is one of the leaders in our pool and during practices and is a quality swimmer in every single event.”
Coach Forbes knew of Bay’s talent, but the depth behind him seemed to have caught the Panthers off guard.
“They surprised us a little bit,” Coach Forbes said. Jackson is one of the best swimmers in the league and we couldn’t compete with him in his events. We were just hoping we could offset Jackson but we didn’t expect them to (place first and second) in the 500. We knew Fratto would win the backstroke, but they went 2-3-4 and we didn’t have enough depth tonight.
With every individual Geneva/Waterloo victory, Pal-Mac’s depth would give them either an equal amount of points per race, or put them a point or two behind, which was then made up by the five individual Red Raider victories.
Though it was a tough loss to swallow for the Panthers, head coach Forbes believes the adversity will provide a necessary motivation moving into the home stretch of the regular season.
“That definitional has to be a motivational factor,” Forbes said. “We still got another big meet with Newark on Thursday so all is not lost. We were hoping to go undefeated, but that’s the way it goes and now we get ready for Newark.”
As for Pal-Mac, the luminescent victory looks to serve as the perfect motivation and camaraderie builder moving into the ladder half of the season.
“I really feel that this will be a springboard for us moving forward. The a poise; not allowing things to bother (the swimmers), to keep moving forward: that’s what our sport is about. Being a positive and productive teammate.”