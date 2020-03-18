GENEVA — It seems cruel that Hobart basketball’s finest season in history had to end at the hands of a virus rather than a championship. A loss in the NCAA Division III tournament even sounds more fair than the current circumstances.
The Statesmen fought all season long to break the Top-20 door down with the nation’s finest defense and rebounding margin, and though it is practically a crime that Hobart had its Cinderella story was cut short, maybe the Statesmen can take solace in the fact that they finally made it to their deserved spot among the Top-20 DIII programs in the country.
For the final time this season, D3hoops.com released its Top-25 ranking, and Hobart found itself in the No. 20 position. Additionally, head coach Stefan Thompson was named by D3hoops.com as the East Region Coach of the Year
Though every member of the team would much rather be playing right now, the ranking at least serves as recognition for Hobart’s historic season.
The men in purple and orange tied the program record for wins in a season, going 23-5. According to hwsathletics.com, the team’s .821 winning percentage is the highest by any Statesmen team to play at least five games.
“To finish the year in the top 20 is a testament to our consistent development throughout the entire season,” first-year coach Thompson said to hwsathletics.com. “Our seniors set out the vision of leaving Hobart basketball in a better place than when they arrived. They’ve done so and we’ll look to continue to build upon the traditions they’ve established. Our goal is to remain ranked and make this a part of what it means to be a Hobart Basketball Statesman.”
At season’s end, the Statesmen led the nation in field goal percentage defense (.367), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.274) and rebounding margin (+12.5). Hobart was seventh in scoring defense (62.4 ppg), 12th in defensive rebounds per game (31.25) and 15th in total rebounds (1,202).
If defense wins championships, Hobart deserved to be national champions. The Statesmen played three ranked teams through the year and defeated each one.
Their postseason run and nation’s best defense was due in large part to Thompson, and his work has not gone unnoticed with his East Region Coach of the Year award.
The field goal percentage defense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding margin and total rebounds statistics are all Hobart season records.
Sure, every coach, player and fan would rather be hooping right now, but given the unforeseeable circumstances, maybe it is finally time for Coach Thompson and the team to rest on their laurels, and given all they have accomplished, that may serve as some form of comfort.