TROY — It would not have been a big surprise if the Hobart basketball team had fallen to RPI in the Liberty League Championship. The Engineers beat the Statesmen twice during the regular season and had the No. 1 seed heading into the torunament.
What does come as a shock is Hobart losing to Ithaca in the semifinal, 80-72.
The Statesmen (21-5) had previously beaten the Bombers both times in the regular season. But a poor defensive first half paired with a dismal shooting percentage ended Hobart’s strongest season in recent years.
The two teams came out in the first half trying to shoot the lights out. Ithaca put up 38 field goal attempts and 20 3-point attempts. The Bombers shot above 44-percent from the field and 50-percent from three in the first half for a 47-point first half.
As for Hobart, they could not buy a bucket. They shot 14-32 from the field but none of their 10 3-point attempts went in, and they found themselves in a 47-34 deficit heading into the second half.
Things did not improve much for Hobart in the second half. They shot the exact same margin from the field and hit two out of their nine 3-point attempts. They did manage to get to the foul line 22 times but shot under 64-percent.
Hobart managed to outscore the Bombers in the quarter but only mustered 38 points to Ithaca’s 33. There was a late surge from the Statesmen, but too little too late.
Jackson Meshanic managed to put up 25 points and 14 rebounds and Dan Masino had 20 points with six assists and four rebounds. After setting a 3-point record on Senior Day against Skidmore, Tucker Lescoe had a day to forget, shooting 2-17 from the field and 1-11 from three.