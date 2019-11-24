GENEVA — The home opener is always circled on every team’s calendar no matter the sport. Hobart basketball hosted its 2019-20 home opener at Bristol Gym on Friday night with an elevated buzz, as it would be head coach Stefan Thompson’s home debut at his alma mater.
It was a matchup not seen since 1998 as the Hobart Statesmen (2-1) swatted the No. 22 Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets (2-2) 68-56 in the programs’ first meeting in over two decades. The two teams featured wildly different game plans as Hobart’s suffocating defense and patient, grinding offense overcame a Yellow Jacket squad that relies heavily on long range shooting.
“I think it’s important, obviously, to get a first win on your home court,” Thompson said after the game. “Our guys really (dug) in on the defensive end and it’s less about me and more about them. They’re the guys that put all the effort in and they definitely implemented our game plan. At the end of the day, we want to take care of our home court. That’s a responsibility that we have pride in doing every day.”
The game opened with the two teams attempting to settle into their own pace of play, which resulted in a low-scoring first half. Hobart began with its patient offense, but it took a few possessions in order to get comfortable. Sophomore guard Dan Masino stepped up and began controlling the floor with his vision and defense. Masino would end with a double-double thanks to his game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds.
“I thought it was a good game for us,” Masino said. “I have to give all the credit to my teammates. ... They make my job easy. They are always in the right places.”
As Hobart began to settle into its offense halfway through the first half, Baldwin Wallace struggled to find its rhythm. They went 3-13 from three-point range and their porous defense allowed Hobart to go on a 15-2 scoring run in an eight-minute span. During that time, Hobart’s ball-sharing was in fine form and resulted in various players converting on tough layups. The first half drew to a close with a 26-19 Hobart lead.
“It’s a part of their identity,” Thompson said of Baldwin Wallace. “They like to get a lot of shots up from the perimeter and we knew that going into the game. We tried to make them very difficult and we were fortunate that they didn’t really make any in the first half so it took their rhythm away.”
The second half began with more Baldwin Wallace misses from beyond the arc thanks to Hobart’s relentless defense. However, the Statesmen’s offense came out slightly cold. The Statesmen were up by nine when the Yellow Jackets hit back-to-back threes to make it a one-possession game. Hobart senior guard Tucker Lescoe then nailed a deep three-pointer to give Hobart its six-point lead back.
Baldwin Wallace continued to shoot from long range; with just under 10 minutes left to play, the game was tied at 41-41.
That is when Masino and Tucker Lescoe took over. The two combined to score 10 of the next 12 points for Hobart, giving the Statesmen a 56-48 lead with less than six minutes to go.
Down eight with less than five minutes to go, Baldwin Wallace went into desperation mode with a double team, full-court press defense which led to quick Hobart transitions and easy buckets. Masino iced the game with a rebound, a steal and the final six points in Hobart’s 68-56 victory.
“Masino did a great job,” Thompson said. “Being a floor general, getting us into our offense. … He did a good job at picking his spots and when to attack, but he set the tone defensively. I thought he did a great job at getting over ball screens. He is an elite defender so when he brings that edge to us it has a ripple effect on the other end of the court.”
The Yellow Jackets totaled 37 attempts from long range and only hit 24 percent of their threes. The Statesmen took 15 attempts from three-point land but hit on 40 percent of them while sinking nearly 50 percent of all their shots from the field.
Though Baldwin Wallace’s style of play made it feel like they were always within range of tying or grabbing the lead, the combination of Hobart’s defense and Baldwin Wallace’s poor shot selection was the deciding factor.
“A couple days ago, we sat down in the locker room and Tuck said, ‘We got to have an identity,’” Masino said. “We said, ‘Our identity has to be on the defensive end,’ and tonight, I thought we locked in, and forced them to take tough shots, and those happened to be tough threes and we got the rebounds and came out on top tonight.”