SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hobart basketball’s season was resurrected last week after receiving one of 21 at-large tournament bids to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Statesmen seemed grateful for the opportunity as they pulled off one of the biggest first-round surprises, knocking off No. 14 St. Joseph of Connecticut 78-74 Friday night.
Hobart (22-5) was facing host Springfield College when the Times went to press Saturday night.
The Blue Jays (26-3), who are coached by Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun, saw their 25-game win streak end Friday as Hobart’s tenacious defense limited the school from West Hartford to 37 percent from the field, their second-lowest shooting percentage of the season. Hobart leads the nation in field goal percentage defense and rebounding margin.
Sophomore guard Dan Masino led the Statesmen with 17 points, followed by Tucker Lescoe with 16. Hobart boasted five players in double digits.
Hobart shot 40 percent from the field and just below 38 percent from 3-point range.