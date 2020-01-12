ITHACA — Tucker Lescoe achieved something he won’t forget.
The Hobart College basketball team is putting together an equally memorable season.
Lescoe, a senior guard, set the Statesmen’s program record for 3-pointers made in a career Friday night, and Hobart remained unbeaten in Liberty League play as their win streak reached double figures.
Less than 24 hours after turning back Rochester Institute of Technology 66-53 at Clark Gym, Hobart made the short trip to Ithaca’s Ben Light Gymnasium and returned to Geneva with a 74-65 victory.
The Statesmen improved to 11-1 overall with their 10th consecutive victory. They are 5-0 in Liberty League play.
Hobart shot 42.6 percent in Saturday’s victory over the Bombers (7-3, 3-1). The visitors held Ithaca to 33.3 shooting.
Dan Masino pumped in 22 points for the winners. Masino added 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Lescoe pitched in with 18 points.
Masino and Lescoe each made four of their nine 3-point attempts.
Daniel Cook supplied 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jackson Meshanic came off the bench to score 15 points. Edens Fleurizard hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds, a day after he snared a game-best 11 against RIT.
Riley Thompson paced Ithaca with 13 points.
On Friday, Lescoe broke Michael Gambino’s 18-year-old school record by hitting three 3s in the opening 4 minutes of the second half. The third, with about 15 minutes remaining, set the new mark.
He finished the night with four 3-pointers; Saturday’s quartet of 3s gave him 250 for his career.
Lescoe finished with 14 points on Friday. Meshanic and Cook provided 10 apiece for the Statesmen, who led by as many as 28 in the second half.
In other men’s college basketball action:
FLCC 108, Jefferson 81
HOPEWELL — Hakeem Dobbins rang up 33 points for Finger Lakes (11-5, 3-0 Mid-State Athletic Conference), which ran its win streak to three with its highest point total of 2010-20.
Derek Slywka (Waterloo) poured in 20 points for the Lakers. Slywka also grabbed 6 rebounds. Dante Cannon-Ford helped out with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Reserves Gethro Germinal (14 points) and Rudy Bragg (11 points) also cracked double figures.
Isaiah Murphy powered the Cannoneers (9-4, 1-10) with 26 points.
Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Wolves (1-8, 0-2 North Eastern Athletic Conference) missed six of their first seven shots, fell behind 10-2 and never recovered in losing their sixth in a row.
James Barnes tossed in 16 points for Keuka. Devin Milton scored 13 and Nana Oteng 10. Milton grabbed 8 rebounds.
The Wolves made a season-low four 3-pointers.